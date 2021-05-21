Major drug bust nets 46 arrests

DANBURY – In a rare news conference, Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons announced the results of “Operation Busy Bee,” as part of the continuing effort to reduce drug crimes and overdoses in the county.

Flanked by several other area sheriffs, a representative of the federal Department of Homeland Security and King Police Chief Jordan Boyette, Sheriff Lemons said the anti-drug operation was the result of undercover purchases of illegal narcotics, search warrants conducted at residences where illegal drugs are being sold and consumed, and traffic stops leading to drug seizures throughout Stokes County.

“During this operation, our office seized approximately 415 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of heroin, 87 grams cocaine, 1,255 grams of marijuana, various quantities of illegal mushrooms, Oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall, Ecstacy and Sub Oxone pills, along with four firearms. Multiple agencies assisted in this operation, helping with surveillance, undercover work and arrests.”

The Sheriff added that 46 arrests were made throughout the operation, and warrants are also active on several other individuals that have not yet been located.

The vast majority of suspects have Stokes County addresses. The bonds for several suspects was as high as a quater of a million dollars.

“This operation is the result of a lot of man hours, resources, and collaboration with agencies from across our region,” Sheriff Lemons said. “The sale and distribution of illegal narcotics doesn’t stop at the county line. It takes a team effort in order to be successful. I want to thank all of our assisting agencies alongside our deputies who worked very hard to make this operation a success.”

Agencies assisting the Stokes County Sheriff’s office included the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Surry County Sheriff’s office, the N.C. Probation and Parole, Pilot Mountain Police Department, Mount Airy Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s office, Yadkin County Sheriff’s office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s office, Davidson County Sheriff’s office, Davie County Sheriff’s office and the King Police Department.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said “90 percent” of the drugs are coming from out of the country. “It starts at our borders. If someone is moving fentanyl, and meth, it’s coming from the cartel,” Page said.

Those suspects arrested in “Operation Busy Bee” were:

Wanda Dean Pina, 48, of Pine Hall, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule II (Oxycodone), sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) 2 counts, deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) 2 counts, conspiracy to sell and deliver Schedule II (Oxycodone) 2 counts, and two felony counts maintaining a drug dwelling. Bond: $25,000.

Ariel Maria Gonzalez, 19, of Pine Hall, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule II (Oxycodone), sell Schedule II Controlled Substance, deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, and felony maintaining a drug dwelling. Bond: $20,000.

Justin Connor Hartwig, 27, of King, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Brian Christopher Corns, 49, of King, two counts felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a felon, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, unsealed wine/liquor In passenger area, fictitious tag/title/registration. Bond: $55,000.

Kevin Brent Mabe, 27, of Danbury, felony possession of methamphetamine, manufacture Marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.

Richard Douglas Bunch Jr., 52, of King, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II (methamphetamine), felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct officer, order for arrest for failure to appear, 5 counts. Bond: $17,550.

Crystal Jade Hutchens, 35, of King, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II (methamphetamine), felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct an officer. Bond: $6,250.

Donna Jane Boyles, 50, of King, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Chadwick Allen Creger , 46, of Rural Hall, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine 3 counts, sell methamphetamine 3 counts, deliver methamphetamine 3 counts, conspiracy to sell and deliver methamphetamine 2 counts, and possession of drug paraphernalia 3 counts. Bond: $10,000.

Lorraine Frances Devore, 36, of Walkertown, possession with intent sell and deliver marijuana, sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: Written promise.

Jason Lee Powell, 36, of Walkertown, conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug dwelling. Bond: Written promise.

Johnathan Michael Denny, 38, of King, possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,000.

Madalyn Brooke Boles, 31, of Germanton, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine 5 counts, sell methamphetamine 2 counts, deliver methamphetamine 2 counts, and possession of drug paraphernalia 3 counts. Bond: $51,000. Also served with several orders for arrest.

Roger Dale Hauser, 66, of Pinnacle, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II (Opana), sell Schedule II (Opana), deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Opana), felony maintaining a drug dwelling. Bond: $1,000.

Ryan Michael Hartwig, 23, of Mount Airy, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Melissa Edwards Hartwig, 50, of King, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Paul Ray Collins, 43, of Pilot Mountain, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine (2 counts), deliver methamphetamine 2 counts, sell methamphetamine 2 counts, possession of drug paraphernalia 2 counts, resisting an officer. Bond: $51,000.

Jamal Damore Blakney Jr., 24, of Walnut Cove, felony possession Schedule I Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent manufacture sell deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Brandon Darrell Wilson, 23, of Low Gap, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Landon Curtis Farmer, 33, of Sandy Ridge, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax). Bond: $65,000.

Amber Dawn Niday, 30, no address, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

Kenis Devontay Rashad Allen, 28, of Germanton, trafficking in opium/heroin 2 counts, trafficking in Fentanyl 2 counts, conspiracy to traffic heroin, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl, felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $200,000.

Tasanay Sarah Rivers, 23, of Germanton, trafficking in opium/heroin 2 counts, trafficking In Fentanyl 2 counts, conspiracy to traffic heroin, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl, felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling for drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $150,000.

Travis Alan Brewer, 31, of Germanton, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver Fentanyl, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax), felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling place, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $90,000.

Thomas Junior Martin, 41, of Sandy Ridge, possession of firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, possession of heroin, felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling, possession of a Controlled Substance in a jail, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $65,000.

Angel Noel Tate, 29, of Mount Airy, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.

Kent Lee Brown, 31, of Mount Airy, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked. Bond: $40,000.

Michael William Nelson, 41, of Walnut Cove, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.

Theresa Lynn Rumley, 58, of Pine Hall, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana 2 counts, sell marijuana 2 counts, deliver marijuana 2 counts, felony maintaining a drug dwelling 2 counts, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana 2 counts, possession of marijuana paraphernalia 2 counts Bond: $60,000.

Paul Matthew Rumley, 59, of Pine Hall, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Marijuana, sell Marijuana, deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana 2 counts, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $40,000.

Christina Lee Goff, 47, of King, possession with intent sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent sell and deliver heroin, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $40,000.

Crystal Dale Jones, 38, of Walnut Cove, possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Crystal Gail Cain, 29, of King, possession with intent manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Dennis William Stultz, 26, of Germanton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Thomas Albert Bakich, 43, of Germanton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Shelton Narada Blakely, 30, of King, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking In opium/heroin, possession with intent manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, possession Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstacy), possession Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $250,000.

Angelica Maria Hernandez-Blakely, 37, of King, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking In opium/heroin, possession with intent manufacture sell and deliver Marijuana, possession Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), possession Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $250,000.

Nicholas Scott Tilley, 26, of Mocksville, possession with intent sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent sell and deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax), felony maintaining drug vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $75,000.

Jadon Thomas McQueen, 22, of Winston-Salem, possession with intent sell and deliver Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon. Bond: $5,000.

Devin Neal Burchette, 33, of Pfafftown, trafficking methamphetamine 2 counts, conspiracy to traffic In methamphetamine, possession with intent manufacture sell and deliver Schedule IV (Xanax), felony maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $155,000.

Jeanette Diane Thompson, 48, of Clemmons, trafficking In methamphetamine 2 counts, Conspire to traffic In methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax), felony maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $100,000.

Clinton Dwight Brown, 43, of Pinnacle, possession with intent manufacture sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $40,000.

Kimberly Dawn Childress, 40, of East Bend, trafficking in methamphetamine 2 counts, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. Bond: $250,000.

Kristen Jean Priddy, 32, of Walnut Cove, trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. Bond: $75,000.

Kenneth Paul Whitener, 56, of Lawsonville, trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent manufacture sell and deliver heroin, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $200,000.

Hope Marie Bullins, 34, of Sandy Ridge, possession with intent sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug vehicle 3 counts, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in jail, possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Adderall), possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia 3 counts. Bond: $125,000.