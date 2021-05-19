Pre-K educator is Teacher of the Year

Saunders gets a hug from her friend Cameron Rogatsios, the Behavioral Support Liaison for Stokes County Schools.

KING — For the first time in the history of the award, the Stokes County District Teacher of the Year is a Pre-K teacher.

Marcia Saunders, a Pre-K teacher at King Elementary School, was honored with a surprise reception on Friday afternoon in the school gym.

She’s worked in the school district for 16 years, first at Pine Hall Elementary and then at King Elementary for the last nine years.

Saunders, who also celebrated her birthday this Tuesday, said she thought she was going to the gym for a staff meeting. “I realized what was happening once I saw my family enter the gym and then the emotions hit me.”

“The feelings I have when thinking about this recognition are truly overwhelming,” Saunders said. “I’ve witnessed the high quality instruction that happens in our county. To be recognized among such an amazing group of educators is an honor that I don’t take lightly. I believe that every level of education is critical to the overall success of our students and I am proud to represent the teachers of our youngest learners. I am grateful for my coworkers, my students, and their families. The things that happen in my classroom wouldn’t be as impactful or meaningful without support and collaboration from each of them.”

“I am extremely thankful to be recognized for doing the work that I love with students, who mean the world to me.”

School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said Saunders has been a mentor to other Pre-K teachers in her role as the Preschool Pyramid Model Coach for the county.

“She played a significant role in the amazing King Elementary School Outdoor Leaning Environment Project,” Rice said. “This project showed first-hand her belief that students, no matter the age, learn best when you teach the whole child.”

Dr. Rice also praised her sense of family engagement.

“Whether it’s planning a virtual event for families to create sensory bottles with their child that help regulate the child’s emotions, or parents helping their child create superhero masks and capes, she gives parents the added support to build on skills at home.”

“Throughout her career and during this time of transition, Mrs. Saunders has played an instrumental role in improving educational outcomes for children outside of her classroom,” said King Elementary Principal Daniel Bryant. “She continually has a positive influence with her peers at King Elementary and among others around Stokes County.”

Saunders earned her degree in Child Development from Appalachian State University.