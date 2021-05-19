School Board gets update on Career and Technical Education

Monday the Board was treated to music by elementary students directed by Andrew Young, music teacher at Walnut Cove and London elementary schools.

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education saw a detailed presentation on the schools’ current and future Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

“I know that Career and Technical Education is close to all of your hearts,” Academics Director Doug Rose told the Board. “This year, beyond COVID, was a big year for changes. There were a lot of things that sort of shifted around.

Rose talked about the importance of the Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment – which he described is about a 30-page document.

The CTE program focused a great deal on safety for the 2020-2021 school year, Rose said. Nursing students, for example, were not allowed to do clinicals because of the pandemic so did lab work instead.

Rose mentioned what will be new for the 2021-2022 year. “We have two certificate programs starting, for welding and electrical, which will be offered at the Forsyth Tech Trades Building in Meadows,” he said. These classes are free for students and will be taught during the school day, Rose said in response to questions.

He added that the county’s new Fire Academy will also be expanding. “The numbers (for the Fire Academy) so far are very promising. We will be adding the Firefighter I class this year.”

The presentation also highlighted ways to promote these CTE programs, including internships for students and informational meetings for parents.

“Our college liaisons and our partnership with Forsyth Tech have been absolutely wonderful,” Rose said.

“One thing that’s important to me is sustaining our programs,” Rose concluded, “and advancing them, and to modernize our programs to offer classes that our students want. I want us to ‘change the script’ – I know with this Board you all are very supportive of all things Career and Technical Education – so that folks know trades are alive and well in our Stokes County School System.”

Board member Mike Rogers praised the presentation as “exciting to see. What you put up there is a secret we’re keeping that we don’t need to keep any more.”

“We need to make sure we’re sharing what we’re sharing,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said. “So not only hit ‘like’ but also share it to your friends. If they see it and share it, then the audience becomes broader. It exponentially moves out. That’s how the word gets out.”

In other business the Board:

● Recognized Amy Juergens for being an Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator. Juergens is a speech pathologist at Walnut Cove Elementary School.

● Approved a nursing services contract for Angels of Care Pediatric Home Healthcare for students who will start summer school.

● Recognized virtual County Math Fair winners from King Elementary, Pine Hall Elementary, and Poplar Springs Elementary: Addi Stulz, Tobi Boyles, Elizabeth Duncan and Ava Hall, Maddox Dillon, David Lee Rose and Tucker Morrison, Kinley Brown, Camryn Myers, Kaydence Moore, Luke Wallace and Levi Yates.

● Highlighted the long partnership between the schools and the Stokes County Arts Council. Programs included performances by the Piedmont Opera, a Black History Month play, Junior Mountain Music, a virtual high school art display and the ongoing arts scholarship program. Dr. Rice described the quick action by Arts Director Eddy McGee, who put together virtual presentations for the county’s students every week. “That’s the kind of partnership we have,” Rice said, “when you ask for something and it’s done immediately.” Board members were then treated to a couple of selections from the Junior Mountain Musicians.

● Heard concern from parents, during the time for Public Comments, on the early start for some students in the revised start times in the next school year due to tiered bus schedules.

● Discussed the 4,000 level policies in the Student Handbook and approved the 3,000 level series of policies.

● Received from Dr. Rice an update on the COVID situation. “As you know last Friday the Governor eased restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing, although that did not include schools. But we hope to receive guidance this week on easing restrictions on graduations. I know that would be welcome to our families. … I believe good news may be coming.” Rice reported one active case among staff, with 116 total cases, and seven active cases among students, with 281 total.

● Approved the Personnel Report.