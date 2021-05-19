Local DAR Chapter honors four students

The James Hunter Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution awards a local scholarship to a deserving student. The Susie Johnson Lauten Scholarship was named for the organizing regent of the James Hunter Chapter. Each year, this scholarship is awarded to one student from either Bethany Community, McMichael, North Stokes, South Stokes or West Stokes high schools.

The 2020-2021 recipient of the Susie Johnson Lauten Scholarship is Anna Grace Smith of West Stokes High School. She is the daughter of Richard and Kristin Smith of King and will be attending Belmont Abbey College, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Special Education. She hopes to then attend either UNC Chapel Hill or Appalachian State University to pursue a master’s degree and become a speech-language pathologist. Smith has given much to her community by being active in mission trips, youth ministry at her church, at King Outreach Ministry, and being a leader at her dance company. She has a love of history and learns one cool fact about our country’s history each day.

Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution also sponsors the Good Citizens Program at high schools throughout the United States. Students who are selected the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Locally, the James Hunter Chapter sponsors the Good Citizens Program in each of the Stokes County High Schools. Teachers at each school nominated seniors for this honor. From the teacher nominees, members of the senior class voted for the person whom they felt most exemplified the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. This year, the DAR 2020-2021 Good Citizens are:

North Stokes: Rachel Grace Overby, daughter of Mayard and Emily Overby of Westfield. She is planning to attend Appalachian State University. She thinks it is very important to give back to her community and has helped students in art classes and with reading and math at Nancy Reynolds Elementary School.

South Stokes: Meghan Emma Giller, daughter of Yvonne Giller of King. She plans to attend North Carolina State University in the fall to pursue a career in Meteorology. She has a love of learning about our atmosphere and how it affects our planet. Giller has worked in two different service organizations while in high school. Through the National Beta Club and the JROTC, she has been involved in many community service projects from making a child’s Christmas better with the Angel Tree gifts and Give-A-Coat Campaigns to serving in the Color Guard and Purple Heart Ceremony.

West Stokes: Andrew Jacob Moran, son of Tracy and Susan Moran of King. He plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall to pursue a degree in Exercise and Sports Science. He chose this path because of his interest in sports and wanting to give back to his community. Moran was very involved in volunteering for service projects with Interact and National Honors Society clubs at school as well as the King Moravian Youth Group. He gave back to his community by volunteering for Special Olympics and outreach ministries such as Mission Blitz and King Outreach.