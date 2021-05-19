Three COVID deaths this week

Some chain stores have lifted mask requirements, while other are taking a wait-and-see policy: • Harris Teeter: Still requiring masks. • Food Lion: Still requiring masks. • Whole Foods: Still requiring masks. • Aldi: Still requiring masks. • Publix: Masks only required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. • Trader Joe’s: Masks not required. • Target: Masks only required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. • Home Depot: Still requiring masks. • Lowes: Still requiring masks. • Petco: Still requiring masks. • Walmart: No mask required; encouraging unvaccinated shoppers to wear masks. • Costco: No masks required; encouraging high-risk customers to wear a mask. • CVS: Still requiring masks. • Walgreens: Still requiring masks.

The latest update of COVID-19 statistics, updated by the Stokes County Health Department on Tuesday, show only 37 new cases in the county in the past week, but three new deaths.

There have been 4,232 cases, and 4,070 have recovered.

Among 80 active cases, down from 109 a week ago, one person is hospitalized and 79 are in isolation.

The Health Department has administered 9,352 doses of the COVID vaccine, broken down as Moderna: 8,960, Johnson & Johnson: 325, and Pfizer: 67.

The department will hold a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for 18 years of age and older. This clinic will be held at the department’s headquarters, 1009 North Main Street, Danbury, in the county government complex.

To make at appointment call the COVID Vaccine line at 336-593-2401 or email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us.

● Anyone 12 and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina. Medical professionals, including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Cone Health and Novant Heath, county health departments, and pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are distributing the vaccine in North Carolina. But also keep an eye out for grocery stores and department stores that are offering the vaccine. Publix, and now even Walmart and Sam’s Club have plans to roll out vaccine distribution.

● North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Cooper defended his decision to repeal a statewide mask mandate, even for the unvaccinated. He said guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it plain “that vaccinated people had very little chance of contracting COVID and they had very little chance of transmitting it to someone else.” Many other states have since dropped their mask mandates as well.

The CDC’s research made it very difficult to justify keeping mandatory mask orders in place for everyone, but also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated, the governor said. More than 51% of all adults have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to state health data.

“It’s important to know we are turning a corner. This research was significant,” said Cooper, but “we have a lot of work to do and where we all ought to concentrate our effort is vaccinations.”

The state Department of Health and Human Services still recommends that people who aren’t vaccinated wear a mask indoors as well as outside where there are crowds. Mask-wearing remains required for all within schools and on public transportation, and many retailers are still requiring patrons to wear them.

● At least 992,578 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,911 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials. At least 820 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. As of Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 51% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 46.6% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

● People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks inside or outside, nor do they have to stay 6 feet away from others, according to new guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Does that mean those Americans vaccinated at least two weeks ago — meaning full immunity has kicked in — can throw their masks in the air and hug all in celebration? Not quite.

You do have to mask up on public transportation or if required by laws or regulations — that would apply to hospitals, nursing homes and other health care settings, and even some local businesses and workplaces. Kids still have to mask up to go to school in most states and communities.

But most adults feel more comfortable wearing masks for most activities, despite the new recommendations, a new Morning Consult poll shows.

Respondents were asked about 21 activities. For 16 of them, more people said they were comfortable wearing masks.

For instance, 58% of respondents said they were comfortable going to the grocery store with a mask compared to 32% who said they were comfortable going maskless.

● Duke researchers have created a vaccine with the potential to protect against all forms of coronavirus that move from animals to humans, now and in the future. They believe this vaccine could prevent future pandemics. The new vaccine has been 100% effective in non-human tests.

● The U.S. reached a “landmark day” in the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, as 60% of American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In addition, more than 4.1 million young people ages 12 to 17 have received their first dose, CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

● Coronavirus vaccine coverage is substantially higher in urban areas than in rural communities, where hesitancy remains a “major barrier” for public health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in a new study published Tuesday.

The CDC examined county-level vaccination data across all 50 states from December through early April, finding that 38.9% of residents in rural counties had received at least one vaccine dose, compared with 45.7% in urban counties.

“Vaccine hesitancy in rural areas is a major barrier that public health practitioners, health care providers, and local partners need to address,” the CDC report concluded. “Disparities in COVID-19 vaccination between urban and rural communities can hinder progress toward ending the pandemic.”

● Nationally, there have been 32.9 million positive COVID cases and 585,000 deaths. At least 156 million people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.