SpringFest draws more than 10,000

Sheriff Joey Lemons and Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown enjoy the perfect weather at SpringFest on Saturday.

WALNUT COVE — Blessed with a beautiful day, SpringFest 2021 bounced back on Saturday with a crowd of more than 10,000 people, or more than double the crowd in 2019, the last time the festival was held thanks to the pandemic canceling last spring’s event.

Organizer Angie Bailey with The Cove Group said that of the 99 vendors present, many of them sold out of good or food.

“It really was a good day for everyone,” she said, “including all the downtown businesses. Even the Italian Ice lady sold out.

Bailey said the festival drew a lot of people from across the region, especially fans of the two bands that performed, Cumberland Drive and Goodfellers.

“It felt like two years ago, only with a lot more people,” Bailey said. “I was especially impressed with the number of followers for Goodfellers.”

Some out-of-town vendors had to bow out at the last minute because of the gas shortage, she said.