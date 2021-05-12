Concerts make a comeback

Zack and Kendra Harding, performing as the Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, will open the Saturday show. Caleb Caudle’s latest album, called ‘Crushed Coins,’ came out in February.

DANBURY — Caleb Caudle says there’s no place he’d rather be on Saturday night than in his native Stokes County playing music.

“I grew up in Stokes County and I love the land and the people. It’s been very strange staying put in one place but if I had to do that anywhere, I’d choose here.”

It’s appropriate that Caudle will be on home turf for his first in-person performance in more than a year.

“I’ve missed it so much,” Caudle said in an interview. “That connection between the performer and the crowd is everything. I’ve built my whole career off of touring and it’s just nice to get back to work.”

The concert will be set up in the back parking lot behind The Arts Place, with social distancing in practice. Bring a lawn chair with you. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs open at 5, followed by Caudle at 6.

Caudle says that in Saturday’s concert he’ll be performing as a duo.

“My friend Alex McKinney will be joining me on dobro. I’ll be playing songs from all my records and I might even throw in a new song. If you are a fan of songs with meaning, I think you’ll have a great time.”

Caudle said he was influenced by bands like The Clash and Velvet Underground. He made a name for himself in the Winston-Salem music scene with thought provoking lyrics and well-crafted melodies reflecting his North Carolina roots.

He was recently dubbed “the musical equivalent of high-proof bourbon rich in flavor, with a subtle, satisfying bite,” by Rolling Stone magazine editors for their list of “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.” He’s played Nashville’s famed AmericanaFest multiple times and his song, “Borrowed Smiles” was featured on last season’s dramatic season finale of CMTs “Nashville.”

“Crushed Coins,” Caudle’s latest release, is an 11-song album. He told Rolling Stone “we approached this record with an anything-goes mentality, unafraid to do whatever the songs called for.”

Caudle adds that “I’ve been back and forth to Nashville working on a new record produced by John Carter Cash. It features Jerry Douglas on dobro and Sam Bush on mandolin/fiddle. We’ve got Carlene Carter and Elizabeth Cook singing some harmonies. It’s really been a saving grace for me getting to make music with all of them out at the Cash Cabin.”

“I just don’t sit still very well. If I’m not working on songs, I’m usually out on a trail somewhere with my wife.”

Caudle said he’s also used the pandemic time to look forward at what will come next.

“I’ve thought about that a lot now that I’ve had time to slow down a little. I guess finishing the record is what’s next and trying to tour as much as I can again. We are working on rescheduling a bunch of European dates right now so I’m looking forward to that.”

Opening the concert will be Zack and Kendra Harding, the Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, a talented singer/songwriting team from Germanton known for their unique musicianship and original compositions based on life in rural North Carolina.

“We have a song called ‘Rooster Love’ inspired by one of Kendra’s neighbors growing up in Germanton, who was a colorful character with a pet rooster,” said Zack Harding. “While I’m a transplant from Hendersonville, I’m an avid hiker and Hanging Rock State Park has become a favorite haunt since moving here in 2015. We even filmed an upcoming music video at the River Bluffs trail, which we’re hoping to premiere in the next couple of months.”

Harding said Kendra and Eddy McGee got to know each other shortly after she finished college at Gardner-Webb.

“Eddy is one of the original Lightning Bugs family, watching us go from two solo artists, to a husband and wife duo,” Zack Harding said. “We are so grateful to him, and to the Arts Council for always supporting us.”