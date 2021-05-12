Spotlight on The Walnut Tree

Walnut Cove resident David Hairston speaks at a rally as former Vice President Al Gore listens. Chad Nance is a North Stokes High graduate whose interest in journalism has led him to be a documentary filkmaker.

WALNUT COVE — A six-year journey is coming to fruition tonight as a locally made documentary makes its debut at the RiverRun Film Festival in Winston-Salem.

The powerful 90-minute film, “Life in the Sacrifice Zone,” by local filmmaker Chad Nance, will be shown outdoors in drive-in style tonight at 8:30 a.m. at Marketplace Cinema. Tickets will be available at the gate for tonight’s screening. Then on Friday at noon, the film will be available for streaming for the weekend by the RiverRun Festival.

“It’s been six years working toward this goal, and it’s good to finally be able to let other people hear the voices of those who live in the Walnut Tree,” said Nance. “The entire purpose of this is to provide those people with a platform Duke Energy spends half-a-billion dollars a year on advertising and lobbying — essentially propaganda — so we figured why not spend a few thousand dollars and let these voices be heard?”

“The truth is, I lived in Stokes County and didn’t know about all this,” he adds. “I knew the plant was down there…”

The story begins back in 2014 with the major Dan River spill from a failed Duke Energy pipe underneath a coal ash pond, and 89,000 tons of toxic chemicals was dumped into the river and spread about 70 miles downstream.

Residents of the Walnut Tree community began speaking out about their polluted water due to chemicals from the Belews Creek Steam Station leaching into the groundwater. The issue actually went back to the 1970s when the power plant first was built.

When the town’s Commissioners allowed a company to sink an exploratory well to check for natural gas in a corner of the Walnut Tree neighborhood the following year, the coal ash hit the fan, so to speak. It was the turning point for the neighbors and other Walnut Cove residents to organize against pollution of all kinds.

“I went up there as a journalist for a public hearing on the fracking issue,” Nance adds, “and a lady names Lydia Prysock pulled me aside and told me ‘this is just a tiny bit of what’s been going on.’ She told me ‘we haven’t had good water since the 1970s, and paying a double water bill since the ’80s’.”

The film covers the fight against fracking and coal ash, but also dives into the age-old problem of racism in the southeastern corner of the county. Part of that was a multi-year effort by Walnut Tree residents to be annexed into the town of Walnut Cove, which happened only after Charles Mitchell ran a last-minute write-in campaign and was elected as the town’s first black mayor.

The commitment and level of buy-in among those who joined the protest efforts was amazing, Nance says. “It really all goes back to legacy of John L. Hairston (the principal at the pre-integration London High School). John L.’s fingerprints are all over what’s happened. It’s neat how the community turns out people.”

Walnut Cove residents like Rev. Greg Hairston, Darryl Gilliam and Annie Brown are highlighted in the documentary. David Hairston found his voice during the journey and became a leader in the community, and eventually becomes the main face and story of the film.

“David got involved in 2015 with the fracking issue,” said Nance. “That’s the first time I interviewed him. He got involved because he and his sister still owned their mother’s house in The Walnut Tree, and she had recently passed away. … You know, often people will emerge in the activism movement.”

Nance lives in Winston-Salem now, but spent his teen years on a farm in the Asbury community and graduated from North Stokes High School. His journalism teacher there, Dan Wolber, inspired the impressionable young student toward a career path as an investigative journalist. “He got me involved, first as a student and then as an adult,” said Nance. “What I do today is a direct result of Dan Wolber.”

Reporting morphed into documentary filmmaking, and Nance called on Wolber to help with the “Sacrifice Zone” project.

“Without Dan and (his son) Arley, this film doesn’t get made,” Nance said. “They were out there on the ground shooting a lot of that as it happened, getting the story told. They haven’t got some of the appreciation they deserve for that.”

“The beauty of it is that during the narrative of the film we get to see things change. Charles gets elected Mayor and Walnut Tree gets annexed — that’s going to change Walnut Cove forever. And Charles being a former Duke employee, that added some resonance there.”

Nance also hopes to have a screening in Walnut Cove.

Nance is a North Carolina School of the Arts graduate. Following work with Sylvester Stallone productions on “Daylight” (1996) and “Cop Land” (1997) he worked in North Carolina on independent films and television commercials. He and his partner, Carissa Joines, co-founded the community news outlet Camel City Dispatch, which covered daily news in Winston-Salem for four years.

Nance also recounted a recent experience that made him weep. “I was coming back from a film shoot in Virginia and took the Pine Hall Road,” he said. “I realized that the (Walnut Cove) town limits sign has been moved across the road to include the Walnut Tree neighborhood. It was one of the best things I’ve ever seen.”