King Council approves disc golf course

KING — Disc golf is coming to Recreation Acres later this year.

That’s with two caveats – that it doesn’t cost the City anything, and the estimated $10,000 needed to complete the project be raised before any work starts.

Monday night at its regular meeting, the City Council heard a presentation from the Parks and Recreation Department’s Advisory Board about this proposed new addition to the park.

The sport has been growing in popularity, especially during the pandemic, as a fun way to be outside. It involves tossing a Frisbee, or “disc” to be more commercially accurate, into baskets made of metal chain that represent the holes of the course.

Cooper Smith, a member of that board, told the Council that he has gone to a disc golf course at Mount Airy and seen other families from King there.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of public support for this,” Smith said, and wanted to explore some different avenues. We believe we can raise the money needed through sponsorships and donations, so there would be no cost to the City. And once completed, minimal resources to maintain it.”

When Council member Rick McCraw asked for a show of hands from the audience as to how many had actually played disc golf, nearly everyone in the room raised their hand.

The proposal would be to create a nine-hole course in the woods between the walking track and the new Dog Park, an area that used to house a playground years ago. Professional course designer Asa Bennett, who was present at the meeting, has been hired to create the course. Bennett estimated a short period of two to three months to complete once the work was started.

In other business, Council members:

● Approved a conditional use permit at 645 West Dalton Road, which will allow Betty and Jean Stock to sell just under five acres of their family land to a developer to build 16 town homes for persons over age 55. In an emotional plea, Jean Stock said that this was the third time in requesting this permit, having been turned down twice. She talked about growing up on the farm that was owned by her grandfather, Bud Culler, on land that has been in their family for more than 100 years. “This is a growing community that needs housing for seniors. I am asking, no begging, for approval of these units,” she concluded. Harris Gupton said that the project has been turned down in the past “simply because the neighbors in Cotswald didn’t like it.” But Ann Jones, who lives in the neighborhood, sounded a conciliatory tone. “As long as they are held accountable to the things they’ve promised us, we are OK with it.”

● Approved a conditional use permit for Tom DeSena’s four-acre property on Spainhour Road for the construction of apartments. DeSena plans to build 22 units of non-substituted apartments with a playground and buffer, housing “that our city can use,” he said. “The reason I want to do this is because my employees have to go to Rural Hall or Winston-Salem to fund apartments. … There have been other apartments (in that neighborhood) since 1971.” Oak Lane resident Christine Smith spoke out about a serious stormwater drainage problem on her property. Shirley Newsome worried about property values falling because these are rental units instead of single-family homes or condos.

● Set three public hearings for its June 7 meeting, including one on the 2021-2022 budget.

● Approved a budget amendment.

● Received an Emergency Operations update from Fire Chief Steven Roberson, who said that City Hall was open fully again. “I feel very confident we can go back to business,” he said.