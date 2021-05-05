COVID closes local middle school

Several positive COVID tests among eighth grade students at Chestnut Grove Middle School in King resulted in closing the school for in-person learning until Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the number of close contacts having siblings in other grade levels, we feel it is best to close Chestnut Grove,” school officials said in a statement sent to parents.

It’s the second outbreak that has affected Stokes County schools this year.

The Health Department had not updated local statistics as of press time, but did announce it will have a Pfizer vaccine clinic for residents 16 years old and older on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m., at the department’s offices in Danbury. Then the department will hold a second vaccine clinic next Thursday, May 13, again from 4-7 p.m., this time at the Southwest Service Center at 102 Hartgrove Road in King.

Stokes County Schools sent out a survey to the parents of the students in the school system about the vaccine, with the idea that the Pfizer vaccine will soon be approved for children.

“If you would like the Pfizer vaccine and do not attend public schools, call the Health Department at 336-593-2401 or email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us.”

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard, Stokes County’s percent of population vaccinated with at least one dose is 24.6% (11,206 vaccinations), and the percent of population fully vaccinated is 21.5% (9,797).

By comparison, Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance Counties have the highest vaccination rates in the Triad area, with just over 33% of each county’s population receiving their first dose.

State statistics also show that Stokes County is midway in the County Alert System, which has gone from three levels to five.

North Carolina’s key metrics show a leveling off of trends in COVID-19 spread after several weeks of decline.

The total number of vaccinations dropped by 23% over one week in April, an indication that the state still faces challenges in achieving its vaccination goals. As of Sunday, nearly 50% of people in North Carolina 18 and older have had at least one shot.

In N.C. there have been 974,219 cases and 12,691 deaths. Nationally, there have been 32.4 million cases and 577,000 deaths. Americans receiving at least the first dose of the vaccine is 148 million.

*The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

*President Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth, focusing on easing access to shots as his administration tackles the vexing problem of winning over those reluctant to get inoculated. The goal comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered. Biden called for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct thousands of pharmacies to do the same, and his administration is for the first time moving to shift doses from states with weaker demand to areas with stronger interest in the shots.

*Some experts now believe that the U.S. is unlikely to reach herd immunity. Initial estimates cited that roughly 60 to 70 percent of the population needed to gain immunity through vaccination or infection in order to stop the spread of COVID, but experts now believe the threshold is over 80 percent. The increasing difficulty to reach the threshold is largely due to the spread of highly transmissible variants and the declining pace of national vaccinations.

*Registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday for the $28.6 billion Restaurant Relief Program that was signed into law as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The revitalization fund allows restaurants who have been affected by the pandemic to receive up to $10 million per business and $5 million per location to use within the next two years.

*As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, colleges and universities across the nation weigh the decision of whether to require students to be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall. Duke University was among around a dozen schools nationwide to announce relatively early that they will require vaccination for the fall semester. However, more schools are following suit, and others are considering a vaccine mandate. On April 20, Wake Forest University released its decision and announced its “intent to require proof of vaccination for all students in the fall.”

The UNC System, which operates 16 public universities across the state, has hosted inoculation clinics on its campuses, vaccinating more than 62,000 people, so far. But the system has held off on declaring an official requirement. “The UNC System strongly recommends the vaccine for students but is not requiring it,” said UNC Vice President of Communications Jane Stancill. “We urge our students and all North Carolinians to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity,”

*India has surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID cases. In the past week alone, the country reported 2.6 million new cases (in a total population of 1.4 billion). With over 3.5 million people actively being treated for COVID, India is facing overwhelming shortages of hospital capacity.