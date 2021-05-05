King man involved in helicopter crash

A King man was one of two passengers injured in last week’s fiery helicopter crash in neighboring Rockingham County.

A Duke Energy helicopter was conducting routine power line inspection near the Dan River Steam Station near Eden when the crash occurred. No cause of the crash has been released.

Travis Dezarn, one member of the crew of the helicopter, is a Transmission Line Tech for Duke Energy.

The pilot, Shane Keebler, was killed, Duke Energy said. Dezarn was able to escape and reportedly pulled his fellow survivor to safety.

Dezaran was transported to the local hospital, UNC-Rockingham, and was released several hours later. The other man was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 28 near the intersection of South Edgewood Road and Rosewood Lane. The FAA said the helicopter was a Bell 429. The FAA is investigating and National Transportation Safety Board will respond Thursday to investigate and remove the wreckage. They two agencies have completed their onsite investigation and are working on a preliminary report; a final report could take months.

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of our teammate, Shane,” Duke Energy’s Senior Vice President of Administrative Services Donna Council said. “This tragic event is deeply saddening for us, particularly for his team who flew alongside him day in and day out. We are keeping Shane’s family, friends, co-workers and community in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, as well as his teammates and their families while they recover.”

Multiple first-responder crews from the region came to the scene.

“It was certainly a tragic incident,” said Rodney Cates, the Emergency Services Director of Rockingham County. “A gentleman lost his life, and a family is hurting today because of that. But, from an incident mitigation standpoint, this scene went very smoothly.”