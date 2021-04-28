King Rotary recognizes outstanding seniors

KING — For the past 20 years, the Rotary Club of King has honored some of Stokes County’s outstanding young people through its “Good Citizen of the Quarter” Awards Program.

Each year the Scholarship Committees of Stokes Early College High School and West Stokes High School choose four students from the senior class who are worthy of recognition for their

outstanding academic records in grades nine through twelve, high ethical standards and care and concern for others as demonstrated by volunteerism and service to the school and community. Prior to the pandemic when schools met on regular schedules, the Rotary Club of King recognized these students and their parents by treating them to breakfast during a weekly club meeting and presenting them with a plaque signifying the award. This year the students visited with the club during virtual club meetings.

Stokes Early College High School chose the following students to be King Rotary “Good Citizens”: Christian Duggins, Mackenzie Howell, Sarah Mitchell and Kendall Sharp. West Stokes High School chose: Emily Emerson, Cameron Knox, Andrew Moran and Hannah Spainhour.

Not only did these students receive the King Rotary Club’s “Good Citizen” award; they were given the opportunity to apply for a merit-based scholarship to be used in the fall of this year at the college or university of their choice, as well. Members of the Rotary Club will review scholarship applications, interview these eight students and chose one from each high school to receive the “Rotary Club of King Linda Kimbro Lane Memorial Scholarship,” created in the memory of Linda Kimbro Lane, former King Rotarian and retired Stokes County educator, and valued at $1,000. Each of the other six students will receive a one-time $400 award. Scholarship announcements will be made during each school’s awards ceremony.

This awards program is based on the founding principles of Rotary International which include service to others and personal and professional ethics. Service projects of the Rotary Club of King are funded by community support of the club’s annual fundraiser, member donations and Rotary District 7690 matching grants.