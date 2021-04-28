Commissioners approve rules changes

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Commissioners approved mostly routine changes to its Rules and Procedures at its regular meeting Monday afternoon. The one section that has caused public consternation are the changes dealing with public comments.

After Assistant County Manager Shannon Shaver ran through a list of proposed adjustments to the Board rules, Commissioner Rick Morris voiced his opposition to several lines in the Public Comments section.

“To me it reads fine down to ‘All speakers shall maintain good decorum and show respect and good manners,’ I’m good with that,” said Morris. “’Vulgar language, profanity,’ then I would add ‘physical threats.’ I would take out ‘inappropriate gestures, insults, personal attacks, accusations, and inflammatory language’ – that’s all subjective.”

Shaver interjected that “inappropriate gestures” was specifically inserted by County Attorney Ty Browder.

“I just don’t agree with Ty,” Morris responded. “These are lawyer opinions. We’re flirting with Constitution and First Amendment when we start doing this stuff. … Just the fact that we have the authority to limit this stuff doesn’t mean we should do it in my opinion. I would definitely take out the ‘ll comments should pertain to relevant matters within the Board’s authority and jurisdiction’ – that is controlling speech, limiting speech. ‘No campaign speeches are permitted’; I don’t see why they can’t have a campaign speech if they want to.”

“Things like ‘inappropriate gestures,’ who defines that?” Morris continued.

“I’d say if someone sticks out their middle finger,” countered Board Chair Andy Nickelston. “I’d say that was an inappropriate gesture right there.”

“I’m not going to vote for it if it has those things left in it, but if the rest of you guys want to that’s fine,” Morris concluded.

“I see no problem with where (Browder) is going with this,” Nickelston said. “because he’s not, in my opinion, infringing on people’s First Amendment right. … If you’re saying that Ty’s version is restricting First Amendment rights, then Commissioner Morris so is yours, because we’re also putting a limit on how long people can talk and what language they can use. … Other counties that are led by conservatives already have these kinds of rules in place, actually even stricter rules I’ve seen, and they do it to maintain order, and there was no uproar from the citizens there.”

“Some of the comments here today, they said they couldn’t talk back to us if they disagree,” Nickelston continued, “that’s a lie. That is not true. People didn’t agree with the Pinnacle dump site [see comments below]; I wanted people here to tell me that. That’s what we’re here for is to conduct county business.”

Nickelston also mentioned that the Board is only required to provide one public comment period per month.

“No way, no how on all the rumors and lies going around about restricting people’s right to free speech,” he added. “That is not happening here.” He later added it was “hogwash.”

“Someone made a good point: that camera up there belongs to the people,” Morris said, gesturing to the livestream camera at the ceiling.

“County Commissioner meetings are for county business, not for campaign speeches,” said Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall. “There are many different venues and locations where you can do campaign speeches.”

Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle said he spent the weekend researching the issue and said to exercise caution with First Amendment rights. “We could be on thin ice.”

“It definitely not limiting anybody from coming up here and criticizing us,” said Commissioner Sonya Cox. “That’s fine, as long as they maintain their decorum and are not using vulgar language and cussing us and being inflammatory – which I don’t think is subjective – I’m fine with it. Bring it on.”

Cox also suggested that people can run for office “and sit up here.”

The proposal does increase the time for individual public speeches from three minutes to four and adjusted the Board’s order of business to place Commissioners’ comments following the public comment time.

During the time for public comments, which came before the discussion, Brad Chandler of Westfield, a retired law enforcement officer who said he and his wife chose to live in Stokes County, spoke out for free speech. “I know the challenges and the time you put in,” he told the Board. “But it gets alarming when I hear we want to limit free speech.” Andy Stevens of King said that a “plan to curtail free speech is not just wrong, but un-American as well,” and said such a vote would “take us back to the time of feudal lords and subjugated serfs.” Steven James of King said “people will come in and praise you if you do something well, but if you do something wrong you’ve got to hear that, too.” And Amos Elvis of King said he believed in the U.S. Constitution before placing a piece of tape over his mouth.

In other business the Commissioners,

● Heard a request from the Board of Elections for new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ExpressVote voting machines. Elections Director Jason Perry told the Board that a grant of more than $51,000 could offset much of the total cost of $72,000 to replace the ADA machines. Each Stokes polling place has an ADA machine in addition to the regular optical scan machine that most voters use. Perry also said the county could get a trade-in allowance of the current Automart machines, which were purchased in 2006 and are ending the end of their lifespan.

● Revisited the county’s Salary Study in response to several questions by Commissioner Morris. One related to the combo assistant county manager/Board clerk position currently held by Shaver, who is taking a new job. Morris said the job description was totally for a clerk position. Morris also asked about why three department heads’ pay grades were reduced and questioned the process for “compression” pay.

● Discussed dates for four work sessions for the county budget, plus a public hearing on June 7 at 7 p.m., and the joint meeting with the Board of Education on June 10 at 2 p.m.

● Heard from Glenda Pruitt a report on renewals for workers’ compensation, general liability and auto insurance. Pruitt also requested an addition to the manual on Purchasing Policies and Procedures on surplus property.

● Received a report on the 2020 financial audit from CPA Kelly Gooderham.

● Heard Richard Brim’s monthly tax report.

● Set interview dates for Shaver’s position to May 13 at 9 a.m. The cutoff date for applications is May 4. The Board also agreed to contract with Shaver to train her replacement.

● Approved a funding request for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Commission.

● Approved a request for the abandonment of a portion of Hunter Road and a request to add Abbey Place Court.

● During time for public comments, several persons expressed concern for a plan to relocate the a recycling center in Pinnacle. “My church is probably 125 yards from the dump site,” said Philip Gordon, a member of Pinnacle United Methodist Church. “We’re pretty busy; we have a Garden Club that meets there regularly, the Ruritan Club meets there. We have a Boy Scout troop and Cub Scout Pack that meets there weekly. So we’re really concerned with the problems that it will impose on our district. That’s probably the most congested place in town.” Rev. Robin Johnson, the pastor of the church, said it “doesn’t make sense to move it from one unsafe location to another. … I feel like there was a lack of sharing in the community over this process.” At the close of the meeting Commissioner Cox reminded those speakers that this item was not happening any time soon and would be discussed during the Board’s budget meetings.