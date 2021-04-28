‘We Heart Public Schools’ tour stops here Sunday

KING — The North Carolina Association of Educators’ (NCAE) “We Heart Public Schools” statewide tour will stop in Stokes County on Sunday as the “NCAE Apple RV” will be at King’s Central Park. Local Stokes County Association of Educators members will honor those who have worked for students during this very challenging school year.

From 2-4 p.m. there will be giveaways, music, face-painting and educator appreciation activities. Bubbles and frisbees will be available for use at the large picnic shelter near the Veterans’ Memorial.

The “We Heart Public Schools” tour is stopping in one county each day of the spring semester to spread the word on the value of public schools across North Carolina. NCAE’s Apple RV is currently rolling through the Piedmont Triad and will finish the semester in the mountains of western North Carolina at the end of May. The Apple RV has stopped in 33 counties so far and is on pace to finish visiting its 100th county just before schools finish for the summer.

“We hope this event will lift up the spirits of public school parents, students and educators in Stokes County.”said Janis Henderson-Hunsucker, Vice President of Stokes County Association of Educators and an Art teacher at North Stokes. “You are invited to come out to your public park, throw the frisbee around, write a card thanking an educator and have fun with your family and friends!”