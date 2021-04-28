Cooperative Extension News

Visit NC Farms app

Our county boasts some of the most diversified farmland in the region. We are home to a multitude of diversified small family farms, vineyards, wineries, roadside stands, farmers’ markets, nurseries, and restaurants that source local ingredients. We have a rich agricultural heritage that speaks to generational farmers as well as those who are new to agriculture, which further strengthens our offerings to our communities. Many day-trippers are looking to connect with farms and local food, but they need to know about the places they can visit and how to get there. That’s why N.C. Cooperative Extension, Stokes County Center is partnering with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to launch Visit NC Farms, a marketing and promotion program geared toward helping agritourism operations capture additional paying guests.

Visit NC Farms uses a location-based phone app and a website to help travelers find unique and interesting places to visit. Participants also receive attractive promotional materials to help advertise their farm or business as a destination that caters to guests. Additionally, Stokes County will be partnering with a few neighbors: Caswell, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, and Rockingham Counties. Thank you to Stokes County Farm Bureau for a generous donation, we are able to enroll Stokes County. Though Stokes County Farm Bureau graciously donated our enrollment fees, there will be an annual fee for each asset of $50.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, please take a few minutes to complete our online Google form here: https://go.ncsu.edu/stokesvisitncfarms. Your answers give us the basic information we need to add your farm or venue to the app. After you are listed, we will follow up with you for feature photos or other information to help us promote your business.

N.C. Cooperative Extension is pleased to be leading and coordinating this agricultural economic development project, and we hope that you will consider taking advantage of Visit NC Farms. If you have any questions or concerns, please call our office at 336-593-8179.

2021 4-H Summer Fun

Join us for our 2021 Summer Fun day camp series where we offer face-to-face opportunities for youth ages 5-18 to actively create lasting summer memories through engaging fun and hands-on activities. Become a Jr Master Gardener. Make tasty treats at Nutrition in the Kitchen. Become familiar with tree identification in Forestry for Beginners. Learn more about lambs and goats. There is something for everybody! If you have any questions or concerns, please call our office at 336-593-8179.