Summer arts camps to be offered for youth

DANBURY — Once again, the Stokes Arts Council will offer four different summer camps for young people.

“We know this pandemic has been stressful to many and recognize that socializing and interacting with peers can be a healthy way for children to cope with stress and connect with others, particularly after spending quite a bit of time at home,” said Arts Director Eddy McGee. “After careful thought and planning, we are excited to let you know that we plan to resume camp while following CDC considerations to protect campers, families, and our community.”

The Visual Art Camp will be taught by Lisa Atkins, an Visual Arts Teacher with Stokes County Schools, June 14-18. This camp will be available for students ages 8-13 and will be held Monday through Friday of that week, 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75 per student and there will be a maximum of 20 students. The camp will help sharpen your creative skills, explore new tools, turn found objects into art, explore art themes and have some fun with other student artists through painting, printing, drawing and mixed media.

Pottery Camp session one will be taught by Meridith Van Meter June 7-11. This camp is available for students ages 12-18, and will be held Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $85 per student. There will be a maximum of 12 students for this camp. The class will focus mostly on beginner and intermediate instruction on the potter’s wheel, providing proper technique and allowing the student to complete projects such as cups, bowls, plates, etc. Instruction will also include glazes and firing of pottery.

The second session of Pottery Camp will be taught by Justine Luzwick on June 21-25. This camp is available for students ages 12-18, and will be held Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $85 per student. There will be a maximum of 12 students for this camp.

The New Perspectives Camp will be taught by Zach McCraw, July 12–16. This camp is available for ages 7 to 14 and registration is $85, witht a maximum of 20 students. Young artists will experience a broad range of art mediums; painting, clay sculpture, art crafts, digital photography, interactive art experiments, games and more. Campers are sure to bring home lots of great art and memories. Instructor McCraw is a professional visual artist, Stokes Arts Instructor and Regional Artist Grant recipient.

Jammin’ Music Camp will be taught by Andrew Young the week of July 26-30. This camp will be available for students ages 8-12 and registration fee will be $75. There will be a maximum of 20 students. This camp will blend traditional and pop music to teach students how to dance and play different instruments. Each day students will learn new skills on the bucket drum, how to play the ukulele, and various dances. A ukulele and a drum will be provided for each student to use in class, with no experience required. (To keep everyone safe while we dance students will need to wear gym shoes each day.) Young is currently a visual arts teacher with Stokes County Schools.

All summer camp instruction will take place at The Arts Place, at 502 Main Street in Danbury.

Pre-register before June 1 and receive a $5 discount for each camp registration. You can register at https://stokesarts.square.site/. Scholarships are available. Contact McGee at 336-593-8159 or email stokesarts@gmail.com for more information.