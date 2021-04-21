Local COVID cases top 4,000

Currently Stokes County has had 4,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a report from the county’s Director of Emergency Services Brandon Gentry on Tuesday. The report said that 3,861 have recovered, there are 75 active cases who are isolated at home, and the number of deaths has not changed, staying at 79.

The Stokes County Health Department and with the county’s Emergency Medical Services have administered 8,230 doses of the vaccine. Only about 270 of those were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is temporarily paused due to some concerns over blood clots.

As of this week, every American 16 or older is eligible for vaccination, regardless any qualifier. Public health officials from the federal level down to individual counties are pushing residents to get inoculated against the disease, as mass vaccination can dramatically reduce viral spread.

And the Stokes Health Department has announced that it will now begin accepting walk-ins.

On Monday from 2-7 p.m., the Health Department, along with Stokes County EMS, will host a walk-in vaccine clinic at 104 Hartgrove Road in King. No appointments will be necessary.

Statewide, COVID metrics across the board — new cases, hospitalizations and percentage of tests that are positive — are ticking back up after decreasing for weeks.

At least 950,566 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,437 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,200 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 1,380 the day before.

At least 1,170 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 1,124 on Monday. It’s the highest hospitalizations have been since March 6.

On Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Just over 31% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data shows.

● Of Americans who have not yet received a vaccine, 2 in 3 adults say they were “not very likely” or “not at all likely” to get it, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll published Monday. Only 14 percent of people who hadn’t yet been vaccinated said they were likely to get their shots. This suggests the vaccination rate could top out around 70 percent of the adult population.

And, as time goes on, hesitancy is worsening among Republicans. A recent focus group of GOP voters, convened by pollster Frank Luntz, revealed that vaccine opposition among this group is hardening and unlikely to be swayed by the advice of medical experts.

● Here’s where the U.S. stands with vaccines: 132.3 million people have had one or more doses; 80 percent of the nation’s seniors have been vaccinated; and 3.1 million shots are given daily. But significant parts of the country, particularly in Southern states, remain unvaccinated. About 25.7% of Americans have been completely vaccinated.

COVID-19 is still infecting tens of thousands and killing hundreds to thousands of Americans every day, and states like Michigan, Maine and Oregon are facing alarming new waves. But we know from the experience of highly vaccinated countries like Israel that mass inoculation can squash this virus.

● Globally, infections have been rising at an alarming rate for eight consecutive weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, as the virus sweeps unabated through hotspots in several corners of the globe. More than 5.2 million new cases were recorded last week — the most in a single week since the pandemic began. Deaths also increased for the fifth straight week, with the pandemic now officially claiming more than 3 million lives. Many of the record-breaking cases come from a devastating surge in India, where nearly 1.5 million new cases were reported in the past week alone.

● Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it would resume the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe after the European Union’s drug regulator said that a warning should be added to the product indicating a possible link to rare blood clots, but that the shot’s benefits outweigh the risks.

U.S. regulators recommended pausing its use on April 13, following reports of clotting events in six women out of more than 6.8 million recipients. The pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be lifted Friday, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert. Fauci explained Sunday that a “warning or restriction or risk assessment” may be added to the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee plans to meet again Friday to continue its review.