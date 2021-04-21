Mason Via joins Old Crow Medicine Show

Fresh from his top 24 “American Idol” experience, Danbury native Mason Via announced on his Facebook page last week that he is a new member of the Grammy award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show.

Via, 23, told The Stokes News that he’s been talking to band members since January and had been invited to audition by the group’s founding member, Ketch Secor.

“He had spent some time in North Carolina, and wanted a young N.C. guy who had been to fiddlers’ conventions and festivals,” Via was quoted in an April 19 Bluegrass Today article. “He was looking for someone to sing and play guitar in the band.”

“I’ve always wanted to be in a bluegrass band, and then to get asked for something even bigger that I ever imagined, really is a dream come true,” Via added. “Joining a band that I’ve listened to since I was a kid is wild. I listened to them in middle school. I learned their repertoire. It felt larger than life to meet Ketch and the band.”

The Nashville-based band started busking on street corners in 1998 New York state and Canada. They eventually found themselves in Boone, where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson. He invited the band to play at MerleFest, helping to launch their career. Shortly thereafter the band was hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry.

Called “one of America’s premier roots bands, ”Old Crow Medicine Show has toured the world playing renowned festivals and venues such as: Bonnaroo, Farm Aid, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Cambridge Folk Festival, Coachella, The Ryman Auditorium, The New Orleans Jazz Fest, Atlanta’s Fox Theater, The Kennedy Center, Central Park in New York City, the Newport Folk Festival, and several appearances on “A Prairie Home Companion.”

The band’s last release was 2019’s “Live At The Ryman.” The group has been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Garden and Gun magazine and The New York Times.

A 2021 tour will start in late May, with the closest dates in North Charleston, S.C. (May 22), FloydFest in Floyd, Virginia (July 22), and Greenville, S.C. (Dec. 27).

“I am so excited and cannot wait for you to hear us play!” Via posted. “I can’t thank y’all enough for supporting my musical journey. I’m beaming with gratitude and I’m ready to Rock ‘N’ Roll. More details are soon to come, so y’all stay tuned.”

Via also said the band would be performing at The Grand Ol’ Opry in Nashville on May 11, which will be his first appearance with Old Crow.

He still has a couple of solo dates remaining on his schedule: On April 23-24, he will open for the Infamous String Dusters, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, and the Travelin’ McCourys at VanHoy Farms in Union Grove. He will also be playing May 1 at the Stonefly Fest V in Johnsonville, Tennessee. And he is set to release his own recording of progressive bluegrass music later this year.