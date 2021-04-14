Medication giveaway is Saturday

Dangers of drug misuse: • Accidental ingestions/poisonings • Drug misuse/abuse • Medication “confusion” • Overdoses • Suicides • Antibiotic resistance

KING — “MedAssist” is back for 2021.

MedAssist is a free over-the counter medication giveaway event sponsored by Stokes County government and provides free over-the-counter medications to Stokes County residents.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local residents will be able to participate in the drive-thru event at Poplar Springs Church of Christ.

Insight Human Services and Stokes Citizens for Safe and Healthy Communities have been developing the logistics for the event with help from county and community agencies to serve 1,000 residents. This event was not available in 2020 due to COVID but in 2018 there were 550 citizens served at London Elementary and in 2019 there were 750 citizens served at First Christian.

This year’s event is different from years past because it will be 100% drive-thru; participants will remain in their vehicles as they move through the line.

Any citizens who pre-order at https://bit.ly/stokesmeds will receive the items that benefit them the most, but residents can attend the event on Saturday without pre-ordering and receive a bag of over-the-counter medications.

We currently have over 200 online orders,” said Amanda Dezarn of Insight Human Services.” Online ordering will close out on Thursday at noon.”

Anyone who is unable to register in advance will receive a generic premade bag of medicine that contains items such as; cold medicine, vitamins, first aid, children’s, digestive aids

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no exchanges on over-the-counter medications given out. Attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-order so they receive the items they need but any attendees will receive free over-the-counter items.

“DisposeRx, a North Carolina based at-home medication disposal company https://www.facebook.com/DisposeRx/, has generously made 400 at-home disposal kits available to attendees of the event,” said Derrick Vickers of Insight Human Services. “Ross Kiser with Stokes Pharmacy has volunteered his time to be a medicine consultant to ensure accuracy of medications received at the event.

“We are proud to be collaborating with Insight Human Services and NC MedAssist for the Mobile Free Pharmacy on Saturday,” said Carol Dorn Sanders with DisposeRX. “Our mission is to eradicate the misuse of unused medications, so we are grateful for the opportunity to donate our simple and convenient at-home medication disposal packets for the residents of Stokes County and to help provide education on the risks associated with unused medications in the home. Unfortunately, all medications can be dangerous in the wrong hands, and we want everyone to dispose of unused medications promptly and properly to help reduce those risks.”

Poplar Springs Church of Christ is located at 7120 N.C. Highway 66 South in King.