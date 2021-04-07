King Police Report

Willette Areatha Ingram, 52, of Winston-Salem, was charged with four counts of failure to appear in court on Jan. 30, plus charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and trespassing. Her bond was $2,500 and she was to be in court on March 10.

Nathan Donnell Williamson, 52, of Clemmons, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on Jan. 30, plus charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and trespassing. Her bond was $2,500 and he was to be in court on March 10. Williamson was also charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; his court date for those charges was March 2.

Marisa Jane Benton, 25, of Black Mountain, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 29. She is to be in court on April 6.

Darian Leigh Holt, 28, of King, was arrested Jan. 29 for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation. Her bond was $21,000 and she had a March 6 trial date.

Crystal Gail Cain, 39, of King, was arrested Jan. 29 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was to appear in court on March 2.

Alacin Marie Jarrell, 36, of Tobaccoville, was charged with larceny and trespassing on Jan. 28. She was to appear before a judge on Jan. 28.

Charles Wade Chilton, 43, of Ararat, was charged with failure to appear in Yadkin County court on a prior child support charge on Jan. 27. His bond was $750. He was to appear in court on Feb. 1.

JuanCarlos Gaitan Ramon, 19, of Rural Hall, was arrested on Jan. 21 for driving while impaired, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His court date was Feb. 23.

John Nicholas Tuttle, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Dec. 1 for felony possession of methamphetamine, breaking and entering, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $10,000 and his trial was Dec. 15.

***

On Feb. 19, King Police investigated the theft of a 2007 Jeep Liberty. The vehicle was valued at $6,000.

The Sheetz on East King Street reported the theft of beer on Feb. 17.

The Lowe’s Foods in King reported the theft of shampoo and ice cream on Feb. 12.

A King resident reported the theft of a $125 check on Feb. 4.

A 2018 Hyundai Tucson, valued at $20,000, was reported stolen on Highway 52 by a Virginia woman on Feb. 2.

The Walmart in King reported the theft of a car radio, valued at $119.97, on Feb. 1.