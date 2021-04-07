Swim lake to re-open at Hanging Rock

DANBURY — July 4, 1944, marked the official grand opening of Hanging Rock State Park. A project that had been in the making since the Civilian Conservation Corps arrived in 1935, Hanging Rock has since become one of the premier state parks in North Carolina and in recent years has had record visitation.

For the most part, the park has been open to the public 364 days a year since its inception (Christmas Day excepted). However, it is not uncommon for the park to be closed for a handful of days during the winter months due to inclement weather – snow and ice preventing travel on the windy park roads. The largest complete closure in history occurred in 1994, following a major ice storm that happened on March 2 of that year. This epic weather event kept the park closed for four months. It was able to open in time for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Fast forward to last year. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the park for about seven weeks in the spring of 2020. This is the only time in park history that Hanging Rock experienced a complete, extended closure due to a public health emergency. The closest runner-up had occurred in August of 1944, when children under the age of 16 were asked not to enter the park to prevent the spread of polio.

While the hiking trails did reopen last year after the seven-week closure, the swim lake was required to remain closed, making last summer the first year in park history that the lake, built by the CCC, was entirely closed to the public for the entire season. Despite all these events, Hanging Rock still had a record year, with 867,911 people visiting – a 26% increase from 2020.

Visitors missed swimming in the lake last summer. The cool, spring-fed lake water provides needed relief in the sweltering summer months. The diving platform is one of only two remaining in the state parks system.

But this summer, swimming is back – provided that the park can hire enough certified lifeguards to oversee the area. Park officials are trying to get the word out in the community for interested applicants to put in for these seasonal jobs. Without them, the beach and swim area will have to stay closed for yet another year.

Persons interested in seasonal positions can contact Hanging Rock State Park at 336-593-8480, or by emailing hanging.rock@ncparks.gov. The park is looking to hire lifeguards certified by the American Red Cross and able to work from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 40 hours a week at $12 an hour ($14 an hour for Chief Lifeguard). Also available are cashier positions in the refreshment stand and bathhouse, 32-40 hours a week at $10 an hour.

Hanging Rock is looking for people who want to share in yet another chapter in its history.