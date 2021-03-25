Danbury Council hears updates

DANBURY — The Town Council held a routine meeting Wednesday night by Zoom conference call.

Town Manager Mike Barsness gave updates on several issues, including a progress report on the Pedestrian Safety project in the Old Courthouse Square block.

“I spoke with the DOT this morning and there are no problems,” he told the Council. “The plans are with the head engineer waiting for his stamp of approval. But it may be a little optimistic to get the work going in late spring. It’s going to happen soon; it’s just a matter of which month.”

Likewise the street repair work, which was approved at last month’s meeting, is waiting on the contractor to finish up a project in Roanoke Rapids, Barsness said.

The town manager said he was busy re-working the town’s zoning ordinances. He also noted that the new banners for Main Street were in and would be put up in May.

In his financial report, Barsness said the town’s tax revenues would problem balance out.

Mayor Janet Whitt, in her monthly report, mentioned that a memorial service for former town attorney Mike Bruce will be held in July at Danbury Community Church.

Council member Steve Shelton called attention to the new signs on Main Street for The Arts Place’s rear parking area. “I think they look good,” Barsness agreed, “and Eddy (McGee, the Arts Council director) is happy.”

Finally, Council member Wendi Spraker asked about a plan to return to in-person meetings now that most people are getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. The Council agree that they would do that in a month or two after checking with the Danbury Public Library about the meeting room there.