Mason moves on on ‘American Idol’

Via takes a selfie with his duet partner, Drake McCain.

We didn’t get to see his performance on the two-hour broadcast Monday night, but Stokes County native Mason Via did do well and is advancing to next week’s round of “American Idol.”

Via — going by his stage name Mason Picks on the show — was paired with contestant Drake McCain from Tennessee in Monday’s “Duets” round. After the show aired he posted on his Instagram “Drake and I sang ‘10,000 Hours’ by Dan and Shay and totally crushed it. We are both headed to the Showstopper round next week!”

Local fans expressed their confusion and dismay when Via did not show up on Monday’s show after he performed and advanced on Sunday night. But not all duet pairings made the program.

One other surprise is the continued success of EmiSunshine, who performed at The Arts Place in Danbury a year ago. She’s a young country/Americana singer, also from Tennessee.

The popular singing show is in its 19th season. It airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Via, 23, is from Danbury and is a graduate of Stokes Early College.

According to bluegrasstoday.com he said, “I was initially contacted about ‘American Idol’ through Instagram. I thought it was a scam.” He then performed in a Zoom audition in front of the three judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. On his audition: “It is really larger than life. You’re out there in front of really bright lights. The judges are miked so they’re really loud, they’re all in make-up, and they talk to you like they know you. My voice dried up like a cotton ball.”

You can follow his journey on social media: Twitter, @MasonVia2; Instagram, @masonpicks; and www.facebook.com/masonviafriends.