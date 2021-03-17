King Police Report

Christine LoAnn Fleshman, 43, of King, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 4. Her court date for those charges is April 11 in Danbury. She was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on a prior larceny charge. Her bond was set at $5,000. She had a March 11 court appearance in Winston-Salem.

Dennis William Shultz, 26, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on March 2. Bond was $25,000 and he has a March 29 court date. He was also charged on March 26 with aiding and abetting larceny. Bond on that charge was $500, with an April 6 court appearance.

Michael Lawrence Brandys, 56, of King, was charged March 2 with failure to appear in Yadkin County Court. His bond was $5,000. He was to be in court in Yadkinville on March 10.

Celena Andrianna Brumfield-Scarboro, 25, of Lexington, was arrested on March 1 for felony trafficking of opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $100,000. Her first court appearance was March 2.

Zachary Scott Posey, 37, of King, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, displaying expired tag and red light violation on Feb. 27. His bond was $5,000 and he was in court on March 2. On Feb. 1 Posey was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. Bond for that was $500 and he was to be in court on Feb. 10.

Taryan Josef Henderson, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Feb. 27 for felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. Bond was $5,000 and he has an April 13 trial date.

Kayla Nicole Soloman, 33, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Feb. 27 for three felonies: larceny, possession of stolen goods, and possession of methamphetamine, plus misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $5,000 and she has an April 13 court date.

Lyndsay Marie Teeler, 32, of King, was arrested on Feb. 27 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle inspection violation, no tag displayed, headlight violation, and unsafe tires. She is to be in court on April 13.

Kayla Ann Whicker, 34, of Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Feb. 27. She has an April 20 court date.

Brandy Nicole Smitherman, 36, of Germanton, was charged on Feb. 25 with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond was $500. She is to be in court April 6.

Justin Michael Alyn McIntire, 28, of King, was charged Feb. 25 with violating a city leash law ordinance. He is to be in court on April 21.

Donald Ray Bailey, 59, of Lexington, was charged on Feb. 25 with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or court date was listed on his arrest report.

Quenton Levi Wilson, 28, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Grayson County, Virginia, on Feb. 24. Bond was set at $5,000 and he was to go before a judge on Feb. 25.

Penny Richardson Brewster, 50, of Kernersville, was charged on Feb. 24 with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen property. She has an April 26 trial date.

Dallas Dwayne Hale, 35, of King, was charged with driving while impaired on Feb. 23. He has an April 6 court appearance scheduled.

Kimberly Dawn Sheppard, 44, of Rural Hall, was arrested for aggravated possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances on Feb. 23. She is to be in court on April 13.

Clinton Griff Ingram Jr., 39, of Rural Hall, was arrested Feb. 23 for aggravated possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia. He has an April 13 court date.

Jimmy Clayton Vernon, 27, of King, was arrested Feb. 22 for three felonies: breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods, plus multiple misdemeanors: possession of stolen goods, injury to real property, injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center, driving while license revoked and speeding. Bond was set at $20,000 and he has an April 13 trial date.

Krista Rae McCraw, 35, of Lexington, was arrested on Feb. 22 for possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is to appear in court on April 13.

Sarah Lynn Bondurant, 58, of Thomasville, was arrested Feb. 21 for driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is to be in court April 26.

Peggy Sue Lester, 61, of Pinnacle, was arrested on Feb. 15 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. She was to be in court March 2.

Deanthony O’Bryant Leggett, 31, of Winston-Salem, was charged Feb. 15 with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. He was to be in court March 2.

Joseph Raymond Speas, 21, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Feb. 14 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He had a March 2 court date.

Brandon Jereese Waver, 27, of Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female on Feb. 11. He has an April 21 court appearance.

Samantha Jade Shiflet, 34, of Germanton, was charged on Feb. 11 with simple assault. She has an April 21 court date.

Charles Darnell Perry, 30, of King, was charged Feb. 10 with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is to appear in court on April 10.

John Wayne Slate Jr., 48, of Rural Hall, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Feb. 10. His bond was $1,000 and he has an April 14 court date.

Camerina Vital Hernandez, 23, of Lexington, was charged with driving while impaired on Feb. 7. She has an April 6 trial date.

William Chad Ashley, 48, of Germanton, was charged on Feb. 6 with misdemeanor larceny, aiding and abetting larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His trial date was March 10.

Princess Joanna Harris, 25, of Lexington, was charged with failure to appear in a Davidson County court on Feb. 6. Her bond was set at $15,000 and she was to be in court on Feb. 15.

Janet Lynn Goad, 27, of Pinnacle, was arrested Feb. 5 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. She was to be in court on March 2.

Michael Lacy Wood, 35, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Feb. 4. His bond was $3,000. He was to have a Feb. 23 trial in Winston-Salem.

Shawn Anthony Martin, 48, of King, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 2. He has an April 21 court date.

David Matthew Phipps, 32, of Pinnacle, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats on Feb. 1. Bond was $5,000. He was to be in court on March 10.

Alexis Jewel Welch, 22, of Rural Hall, was charged Jan. 31 with larceny and possession of stolen property. She was to go on trial on March 10.

Mitchell Lee Cundiff, 53, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 31 for driving while impaired, commercial driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, careless and reckless driving, speeding, exceeding safe speed for conditions and driving left of center. Bond was $5,000 and he was to be in court on March 2.

Willette Areatha Ingram, 52, of Winston-Salem, was charged with four counts of failure to appear in court on Jan. 30, plus charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and trespassing. Her bond was $2,500 and she was to be in court on March 10.

Nathan Donnell Williamson, 52, of Clemmons, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on Jan. 30, plus charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and trespassing. Her bond was $2,500 and he was to be in court on March 10. Williamson was also charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; his court date for those charges was March 2.

Marisa Jane Benton, 25, of Black Mountain, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 29. She is to be in court on April 6.

Darian Leigh Holt, 28, of King, was arrested Jan. 29 for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation. Her bond was $21,000 and she had a March 6 trial date.

Crystal Gail Cain, 39, of King, was arrested Jan. 29 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was to appear in court on March 2.

Alacin Marie Jarrell, 36, of Tobaccoville, was charged with larceny and trespassing on Jan. 28. She was to appear before a judge on Jan. 28.

Charles Wade Chilton, 43, of Ararat, was charged with failure to appear in Yadkin County court on a prior child support charge on Jan. 27. His bond was $750. He was to appear in court on Feb. 1.

JuanCarlos Gaitan Ramon, 19, of Rural Hall, was arrested on Jan. 21 for driving while impaired, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His court date was Feb. 23.

John Nicholas Tuttle, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Dec. 1 for felony possession of methamphetamine, breaking and entering, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $10,000 and his trial was Dec. 15.

***

On Feb. 19, King Police investigated the theft of a 2007 Jeep Liberty. The vehicle was valued at $6,000.

The Sheetz on East King Street reported the theft of beer on Feb. 17.

The Lowe’s Foods in King reported the theft of shampoo and ice cream on Feb. 12.

A King resident reported the theft of a $125 check on Feb. 4.

A 2018 Hyundai Tucson, valued at $20,000, was reported stolen on Highway 52 by a Virginia woman on Feb. 2.

The Walmart in King reported the theft of a car radio, valued at $119.97, on Feb. 1.