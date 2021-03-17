Hollywood bound: Local singer grabs golden ticket on ‘American Idol’

Danbury singer-songwriter Mason Via has advanced out of the first round audition of “American Idol” and is headed to Hollywood.

His performance will be aired on the show Sunday night episode of the show, which airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Via, 23, who goes by the stage name Mason Picks on “American Idol,” recently released his single “The Flood.” He now lives in Winston-Salem but is exploring professional music options in Nashville.

Bluegrass Today called him “a bundle of talent, both vocally and instrumentally.’

Via hosts a “BrewGrass Jam” on Mondays at The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville. He was one of the winners of FloydFest in 2019 and is a three-time winner of the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival competition. He has released four albums and two EPs over the past six years and two singles within the past five months. He plans to release a new album called “Poverty Line” this summer.

Via is a 2016 graduate of Stokes Early College. He is the son of Cynthia Mabe and David Via of Patrick County, Virginia, and his stepfather is Gary Mabe.

David Via is an award-winning bluegrass songwriter. Mason Via has been playing guitar since he was 10, and also plays mandolin and bass.

“After unexpectedly and successfully pivoting last season during the pandemic to “Idol At Home,” this season has been a refreshing return to normalcy, while taking what we learned from the pandemic, as we embrace what this show is about — helping young artists achieve an incredible dream, even in the most precarious of circumstances,” Megan Michaels Wolflick, executive producer of “American Idol,” said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.