School nurses are unsung heroes

Bean in her office. One of the newly acquired duties is filing COVID reports to the state health department.

North Carolina became the first state in the nation in 1903 to declare a National Board of Nursing. It distinguished itself from the other states at the time. In 1999 the General Assembly created a legislature that would protect the title ” Nurse” to only be used by healthcare professionals. But one group of nurses who emerged in the early 1900s became the trailblazers for those that would follow.

Most everyone has heard of the term “school nurse” and most adults would say at some point in their education they went to the school nurse because they were sick or hurt.

School nursing has greatly evolved over the century and even more so in the past decade. School nurses no longer just sit in an office and wait for sick or injured students to pass through their door; they are now the advocates for health promotion in their school for staff and students and even so in their community.

School nurses reach students who range from needing medication daily to those with chronic health issues that require careful monitoring, hearing and vision screens, special programs in school, state health reports, manage student vaccine requirements and referrals to help students get access to health care.

The job now revolves around a changing medical atmosphere as times change in the world and student health issues continue to grow and change and more and more student with disabilities and chronic issues are remaining in school.

Stokes County is fortunate to have school nurses in the school district. However the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the schools is stretching their resources thin. With just five school nurses for 19 schools in the county, they have had to work in overdrive since the pandemic hit, shut schools down and then restarted in the fall.

According to Lead Nurse Karen Bean, who covers five schools herself, they have been swamped managing both the normal tasks of school nursing and new COVID protocols and managing the safety of the school.

“It comes in waves. We are still going but it definitely keeps us on our toes.”

Stokes County has been one of those counties that saw a slow increase in COVID cases as 2020 went on until late in the year and into the first months of 2021. Stokes County Schools have been doing in-person learning sooner than most other districts.

When asked how COVID protocols are working in the school and keeping cases down, Bean said things are optimistic for the most part. “We are working closely with the Health Department to monitor active COVID cases, close contacts and our protocols to keep Stokes County Schools healthy and safe for our students and staff.”

Many counties in North Carolina are lacking one school nurse per school, while many private and charter schools don’t even employ any school nurses. With the pandemic it is clear the need for more school nurses in every school in North Carolina is important. They are a valuable resource and it is proven that they help keep thousands of students in school that would not remain in school if it were not for their work in keeping students in the classroom.

As many as 40% of schools in the United States do not employ a school nurse in every building; North Carolina is contributing to this statistic, whereas our northern state of Virginia rivals us where most school districts employ one nurse per school.

School nurses have been proven to decrease incident and sickness rate, lower teen pregnancy rates, lower dropout rates all while boosting the number of students that remain in the classroom despite a chronic or terminal illness.

Despite the challenges and being denied additional school nurse positions over the past few years, the nurses in Stokes County Schools wake up every day and keep keeping on. They were the first responders that had been forgotten when the pandemic hit and everyone hailed hospital workers.

School nurses kept working, they kept fighting for student and staff health and wellbeing, they kept following up on referrals and students who were falling off the grid and needed help managing medical conditions. They are the silent heroes among the schools that do their job, go home and come back every day to do it again because they do it for the kids.

It is the hope of the school nurses in Stokes County that one day soon they will be given additional positions to help lighten the load and better distribute schools so one person isn’t handling five schools. Until then, they keep serving you and your children.

So the next time you get a call from the school nurse that your child needs picked up- remember to thank these silent heroes, their job is more valuable than what meets the eye.