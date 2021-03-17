Sheriff’s Report

Rebecca Ann Myers, 31, of Walnut Cove, was charged Feb. 14 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No bond or court date was listed on her arrest report.

Teashie Fran Anderson, 40, of King, was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 13. She received a March 2 trial date.

Jermaine Lamar Bigelow, 34, of Greensboro, was charged on Feb. 13 with no operator’s license and stop sign violation. He was also charged with three counts of failure to appear in Guilford County. Bond was $2,000 and he had a March 15 court date in Greensboro.

Stella Rebecca Throckmorton, 40, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Feb. 12. Her bond was $1,500 and she is to be in court on April 5.

Amanda Dunnigan Bennett, 36, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Feb. 12. Her bond was $1,700 and she was to be in court on Feb. 18.

Clyde David Ashburn Jr., 40, of Pinnacle, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 12. He was also charged with failure to appear in a Surry County court. Bond was $3,500 and he has an April 5 trial date in Dobson.

Mason Cole Sparks, 19, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Feb. 10. His bond was $1,000. He has a April 20 trial date.

Jimmy Darrin McHone Jr., 29, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Feb. 10 for driving while license revoked, expired tag and passing in a no passing zone. He is to go before a judge on April 9.

Catherine Louise Moore, 32, of King, was charged on Feb. 9 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Her bond was $500 and she is to appear in court on April 20.

Kristi Lynn Gray, 46, of Greensboro, was arrested for felony identity theft and two counts of probation violation (in Guilford County) on Feb. 9 Her bond was set at $115,000. She was to be in court on March 12.

Chad Jimmy Mitchell, 45, of Germanton, was arrested on Feb. 5 for felony larceny of a firearm. He is to be in court March 23.

Kenneth Dean Martin Jr., 19, of Westfield, was charged with misdemeanor stalking on Feb. 4. His trial date was March 17. On Feb. 6, Martin was arrested for 12 counts of reckless driving to endanger. He received a March 17 court appearance for those charges.

Amber Michelle Redd, 28, of Westfield, was charged with failure to appear in Surry County court on Feb. 3. Bond was $500 and she was due in court on Feb. 22 in Dobson.

Andrew Tyler Murray, 22, of King, was charged with driving while license was revoked on Feb. 3. He received a trial date of Feb. 9.

Eric Matthews Scales, 45, of Pinnacle, was arrested Feb. 3 for felony fleeing/eluding arrest in a motor vehicle in Surry County. His bond was $1,000 and he has a March 3 court appearance.

Renee Marie Nance, 43, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Feb. 2. Bond was $1,000 and she was due in court on March 2.

Brandon Lee Heath, 27, of Pinnacle, was charged with two counts of failure to appear on Feb. 2. His bond was $1,000 and he was to be in court in Yadkinville on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.

Michael Gabriel George, 20, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Feb. 2. Bond was $1,000 and he is to be in court on April 13.

Brandi Sue Helms, 38, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 2. Her bond was $1,000 and her trial date is April 13.

Angela Dawn Woods, 29, of Pinnacle, was charged with felony failure to appear in Stokes court on Feb. 2. Bond was $5,000 and she was to be in court on March 8.

Donnie Lee Holt, 40, of Pinnacle, was charged Feb. 2 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was $5,000 and he was given a court date of Feb. 3.

Lauren Michelle Barbour, 36, of King, was charged on Feb. 2 with failure to appear in court. Bone was $2,500 and she’s due in court on April 13.

Tiffany Ann Davis, 37, of Salisbury, was arrested Feb. 1 for felony probation violation. Her bond was $10,000. She was due in court on Feb. 9.

Michael Leonard Adams Jr., 32, of Lewisville, was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Jan. 31. Bond was $2,500 and he had a March 2 trial date.

Christopher Lewis Green, 38, of King, was charged Feb. 2 with felony failure to appear in Stokes court. His bond was set at $2,000 and he is to appear in court on April 13.

Ricky Shawn Sams, 41, of Walnut Cove was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Jan. 30. Bond was $1,000 and she was due in court on March 2.

Paul Ray Collins, 43, of Pilot Mountain, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 28. He was due in court on March 10.

Christina Ann Priddy, 46, of Walnut Cove, was charged with second-degree trespass on Jan. 28. Her trial date was Feb. 10.

Joy Noel Sutton, 32, of Lewisville, was charged on Jan. 26 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond was $1,500 and she is to be in court on April 27.

Timothy Dean Purdy, 30, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Jan. 25 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was to be in court on Feb. 10.

Richard Dennis Lawson, 62, of Walnut Cove, was charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive on Jan. 25. He received a Feb. 24 court date.

Christopher Travis Pierce, 41, of Walnut Cove, was charged Jan. 25 with two counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court. His bond was $36,000. He was to be in court on Feb. 21.

James Albert Garr, 60, of King, was charged with breaking and entering on Jan. 24. He was in court on Feb. 10.

Morgan Enoch Roberts, 58, of Madison, was charged with second degree trespass on Jan. 23. His court date was March 5.

Richard Norman Hutchinson, 44, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with two counts of communicating threats on Jan. 23. His trial date is March 23.

Brittany Michelle Martin, 31, of Madison, was arrested Dec. 28 for assault and battery. She was due in court on Feb. 10.

Cody Lee Clayton, 32, of Germanton, was arrested for felony obtaining property by false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny on Dec. 28. Bond was $1,000 and he received a Jan. 20 trial date.

***

Someone stole the batteries out of two vehicles at a business in King on Feb. 16.

A Chevrolet Silverado 4×4 was reported stolen on Feb. 14 from a Westfield residence. The truck was valued at $5,000.

A 2006 Toyota Scion valued at $3,500 was reported stolen from a residence in Lawsonville on Feb. 12.

A resident in Tobaccoville reported the theft of several items from their home on Feb. 11, including a Remington rifle, a Samsung television, a DeWalt tool set and a four-wheeler. Total value of the items was $1,600.

Miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000 were reported stolen from an outbuilding in Danbury on Feb. 10.

A 2019 Ford Escape SUV was reported stolen on Feb. 9 in Germanton. The vehicle was valued at $10,650.

Mountain View Mart in King reported on Feb. 9 that someone paid for items using counterfeit currency.

A Husqvarna 545 chainsaw valued at $500 was reported stolen from an outbuilding in King on Feb. 8.

Tools and a toolbox were stolen from the back of a truck in Walnut Cove on Feb. 8, according to a report. Total value of the items was $400.

A number of items including prescription drugs were reported stolen from a vehicle in Walnut Cove on Feb. 7.

A Danbury man reported the theft of a rifle, valued at $1,000, and two checks for his business on Feb. 7.

Deputies investigated reports of a missing person on Feb. 6 and Feb. 14.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a truck parked at a service station in Walnut Cove on Feb. 5.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was damaged by someone at a residence in Walnut Cove on Jan. 30, according to a report. The damaged totaled $2,200.

A Tobaccoville resident reported the theft of jewelry, valued at $2,000, plus a $600 Canon camera, on Jan. 27.

A Polaris Side by Side ATV, valued at $11,200, was reported taken from a location in Danbury on Jan. 27.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen on Jan. 26 from a King residence. The car was valued at $8,000.

A King resident reported on Jan. 25 that someone had damaged their car in the driveway. Damages were listed at $2,000.

On Jan. 24, a 2007 Volvo S40 was reportedly stolen from a residence in Walnut Cove. The car was valued at just under $8,000.

Three catalytic converters, plus a radiator and scrap metal, was reported stolen from a junkyard in Danbury on Jan. 22. Total value of the items was $2,000.