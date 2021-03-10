Board discusses social media policies

DANBURY — The Board of County Commissioners got somewhat into the weeds of social media in discussing personnel policy changes at its regular meeting Monday night.

County Human resources Director Gayle Tucker has requested a long overdue update of the Personnel Policy Handbook — which has not been updated since 2011 — parts of which were discussed at the previous Commissioners’ meeting. At that meeting, Board members asked for clarification on several issues, including the addition of a policy on working remotely, workplace searches, political activity, concealed carry rights, and protection of confidential information.

But it was social media that provided the most discussion time. Mainly from Commissioner rick Morris, who was troubled about the subjective nature of what is “appropriate” and what is not.

“It seems to me the county doesn’t have anything to say about whether a person has a personal network site or not,” Morris said. “Then it goes through the next three or four paragraphs trying to tell employees what they can or can’t say on their own personal social media accounts, and if you do something inappropriate you’ll be terminated, beat up and disciplined, kicked out the door or whatever. My problem with that is the interpretation of what’s appropriate and what’s not. I’d like for the Board to think about how we’re going to determine that, and who’s going to determine it. … I don’t understand how we’re going to regulate people’s judgment. I’m not comfortable regulating what people are allowed to say and not say.”

“This is here to prevent bullying and creating a hostile work environment while you’re home at your social media,” said county Human Resources Assistant Jamie Clark. “Everyone’s entitled to their own political beliefs and opinions on everything else and you’re allowed to share that on your social media page.”

“It’s a subjective area, not objective,” Morris responded.

“I think the word ‘inappropriate’ could be determined many different ways by many different people,” added Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle.

Assistant County Manager Shannon Shaver said that county attorney Ty Brower had reviewed and approved the policy.

The concealed carry section of the policy was also discussed, with several Board members agreeing that the Rockingham County policy was a good model to adopt.

In other action, the Board:

● Nominated Marvin Cavanaugh, Stephen Jessup and Amos Elvis for re-appointment to the Board of Adjustments. Also nominated and John Turpin to fill an empty slot, as Carl Hill has asked not to be re-appointed.

● Approved the Investment Incentive Resolution “to provide certain incentives to a private company in connection with that company’s new investment in real property improvement, machinery, equipment and business personal property within the County of Stokes.”

● Reviewed a a request for a proclamation to designate the month of April as “North Carolina 811 Safe Digging Month.”

● Heard from Walnut Cove Town Manager Kim Greenwood, who thanked the Board for their work for the town on behalf of Mayor Nellie Brown and the Walnut Cove Board.