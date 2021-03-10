Cooperative Extension News

Stokes County Cooperative Extension’s new livestock agent, Kendra Phipps, is excited to learn more about and begin working with local producers. To begin the conversation about how Extension can be present and provide useful livestock and forages programming in Stokes County, she will host two opportunities for “Meet and Greets.”

In an effort to engage as many producers as possible, she asks to choose one of two dates: March 17 or March 24. The “Meet and Greets” will be identical and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on those dates. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person attendance is limited to 25 people at each event, however virtual attendance via Zoom will be offered for both dates.

To register for either event, go to https://go.ncsu.edu/meetandgreet.

***

Stokes County 4-H Night will be held March 18 starting at 6 p.m. The topic will be embryology. Discover the different stages of growth of a chicken inside an egg. Learn the importance of incubation, the parts of an egg, and parts of a chick.

The program is for youth age 5-18. Register at go.ncsu.edu/embryologynight.