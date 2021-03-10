Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Department in seeing information on these three suspects:

Pamela Parks Gray, 64, white female, 5-foot-5, 123 pounds, sandy hair, blue eyes, is wanted for arrest for two counts of felony conspiracy. Her last known address was 536 Hower Street NE, New Canton, Ohio.

Justin Todd Thomas, 37, white male, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, red hair, gray eyes, is wanted for arrest for felony larceny by an employee. His last known address was 445 Austin Drive in Mount Airy.

Jozette M. Ward, 50, black female, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, is wanted for arrest for two counts of felony conspiracy. Her last know address was 724 Grey Stroke Drive, No. 201, Arlington, Texas.

If you have any information on these suspects, call the Sheriff’s Department at 336-593-8787, 1-800-672-2851 or 336-593-8130 and ask for the Sergeant on Duty. You can also call Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.