Local teachers get their shot

In another step forward for Stokes County, local teachers and other school suport staff received vaccinations Friday at the Health Department and LifeBrite Hospital.

Teachers and school employees became eligible last Wednesday when they were “moved forward” in line to help speed schools to being fully open.

In the latest statistics, released by the Health Department on Monday, Stokes County has had 3,790 positive cases, 85 active (including two in the hospital), 3,630 recovered, and 75 deaths.

With the approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that front-line essential workers — a large, diverse group that includes grocery store workers, public transit drivers and emergency personnel — will be eligible for their shot a week ahead of schedule.

North Carolina also will begin moving early to Group 4 on March 24, Cooper said, starting with people who have medical conditions that put them at high risk from COVID-19, homeless people and people who are incarcerated who haven’t yet received a vaccine.

“Given the current rate of vaccination and increased supply, many providers say they can move to the next phase of vaccinations,” Cooper said.

The state previously said other front-line essential workers like agricultural workers, firefighters and police officers would be eligible on March 10. That date is now March 3.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina has reported 863,409 cases with 11,288 residents succumbing to complications from the virus that has taken hold and permanently altered daily living across the globe. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 1,239 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,466 reported the day before. It’s the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day since Oct. 19.

● All frontline essential workers in North Carolina will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines beginning Wednesday, a week earlier than expected.

Under the expanded criteria, most individuals working in government, public safety, manufacturing, transportation and food services can receive shots. On March 24, the state plans to open up vaccinations for people with medical conditions and residents of “certain congregate settings.”

● Over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. North Carolina will receive 83,700 doses of the J&J vaccine this week, joining the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that are already in use.

Providers will offer the J&J vaccine at 43 events across 33 counties, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday. Cohen also said she plans to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine later this week.

North Carolina will not receive any J&J doses next week, though, Cohen said. She expects the number of doses of that vaccine to remain low for much of March while the company ramps up production.

“We’ve heard that it is forecasted that by the last week of March, first week of April we should be seeing a pickup in the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and they expect to have even more than 80,000 doses per week after that point,” Cohen said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has two traits that experts and health officials believe will help increase the pace of the vaccination effort: It only requires one shot, meaning there are no follow-up appointments; and it can be stored in a refrigerator, instead of an ultra-cold freezer.

● President Biden announced Tuesday that there would be enough doses of the coronavirus vaccine available for the entire adult population in the United States by the end of May, though he said it will take longer to inoculate everyone and he urged people to remain vigilant by wearing masks.

● Gov. Greg Abbott says it’s time to reopen businesses in Texas and remove the state’s mask mandate.“It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Abbott said. “Everybody who wants to work should have the opportunity. Every business that wants to be open should be open.”

Abbott pointed to the state’s “abundance” of personal protective equipment, testing capabilities and antibody therapeutic drugs to treat the virus as reasons why businesses can fully reopen. He also maintained “Texans have mastered the daily habits to avoid getting COVID.”

● The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a report Tuesday showing nursing homes in the U.S. have seen the lowest number of new COVID cases since the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services started tracking back in May 2020, suggesting that the vaccines are working.

Recent CMS data shows that nursing homes have seen an 82 percent decline in new COVID cases among residents since the peak during the week of December 20 of last year when there were more than 30,000 new resident cases. In the same period of time, community cases in the general population dropped by 46 percent, showcasing that vaccines are having an impact in protecting the elderly population in nursing homes.