The Stokes News wins four state press awards

Two staff members at The Stokes News won a total of four awards at the 2020-2021 North Carolina Press Association annual contest, the organization announced virtually over the weekend.

Multi-Media Account Executive Bob Ward won a first-place award for an All-State ad, and a second-place award for an ad for Burroughs Funeral Home.

Editor Neill Caldwell was honored with a second-place award for Beat News Reporting for his coverage of the ongoing coal ash cleanup at the Belews Creek power station. He also won third place for Serious Columns/Editorials.

Winners of the association’s News, Editorial and Photojournalism Contest were recognized for work published from October 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020. Out-of-state judges selected the winners.

NCPA members were honored during the 148th annual convention, held virtually due to COVID-19 protocols and livestreamed.