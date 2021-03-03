Changing of the guard

New Sheriff Joey Lemons shakes hands with Superior Court Judge Angie Puckett after he was sworn in Monday morning. Looking on is Lemons’ wife Katie, with his parents Evelyn and Jeff Lemons in the background.

Retiring Sheriff Mike Marshall gives new Sheriff Joey Lemons a hearty handshake at the close of the swearing in ceremony Monday at the Courthouse. Lemons later announced Eric Cone would be the new Chief Deputy.

New Sheriff Joey Lemons shakes hands with Superior Court Judge Angie Puckett after he was sworn in Monday morning. Looking on is Lemons’ wife Katie, with his parents Evelyn and Jeff Lemons in the background.