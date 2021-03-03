North Stokes student wins district speech contest

Alexandra Puckett, a junior of North Stokes High School topped a field of 12 competitors to take home the first prize of $1000 in the Rotary International District 7690 Four-Way Test Speech Contest.

The event, which was held Feb. 27 at Sears Applied Technology Center Auditorium of Guilford College in Jamestown, is a youth event for students in grades 9 to 12 to develop public speaking and leadership skills while increasing their awareness of Rotary in our communities.

Puckett was sponsored by the Rotary E-Club of Global Trekkers, one of 48 clubs in District 7690 of Rotary International.

Contestants were given six minutes to deliver a persuasive talk directed toward their peers, to promote high ethical standards in daily life with the application of Rotary’s Four Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Puckett impressed the judges with her gift of the gab, which complements her well-rounded portfolio. She is the vice president of the Student Government Association, a member of the Beta Club, plays varsity volleyball at North and travel volleyball at Champion Volleyball Club. Her career aspirations are to attend medical school and become a cardiovascular surgeon.

The Rotary E-Club of Global Trekkers has a strong connection to Stokes County, having originated from the Rotary Club of Walnut Cove chartered in 1947. Among their many service projects are annual graduation scholarships for the most improved student of North Stokes and South Stokes high schools, Food insecurity support for Eastern Stokes Outreach Ministry and Northern Stokes Food Pantry, a music education program for four Stokes County elementary schools and STEM education support for Southeastern Middle School.

With the unprecedented demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations were added for the YMCA Stokes family Center childcare and online learning program and literacy support through the Stokes Partnership for Children.

Globally there are over 1.2 million Rotarians in 35,000 clubs in 200 countries and territories serving as volunteers to take action and create lasting positive change in our communities and in ourselves.

To learn more about Rotary International visit www.rotary.org