Schools waiting on word from Raleigh

DANBURY — Discussion at the Monday meeting of the Board of Education reached to Raleigh, where legislators and the governor have been going back and forth on the total reopening of all state schools.

The N.C. General Assembly on Monday night tried, but failed, to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have reopened schools. Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 37 came late Friday afternoon.

Senate Bill 37 would require Plan A, or the in-person option, and for local districts to decide whether to open K-12 schools as Plan A or B, a mix of in-person and remote classes. Most schools are already have in-person classes in some form, but this would have required them to offer the option if they didn’t.

Cooper said the measure fell short in two critical areas: “First, it allows students in middle and high school to go back into the classroom in violation of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and CDC health guidelines. Second, it hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.”

“I do think that it’s clear we have made a serious effort to try to get schools reopened,” said Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican from Eden, after the vote Monday night.

At Monday’s work session, Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice shared an update. “Senate Bill 37, although ratified by both the Senate and the House, and originally with enough votes to override a veto… the discussion is that the reason (Cooper) waited as long as he did to veto was to get those votes switched. So as of right now there is no update on how that will effect us. … But I want to give Senate Bill 37 a few days to see if anything happens with it.”

“We were prepared that if that did pass to start some things into action,” Rice continued. “Part of that was to have parents choose, to make a hard decision to either go with Plan A or stay in Plan C. … The one thing we kept hearing in our focus groups was that the personal choice fluidity was very frustrating. You know, ‘I don’t want to get out in the rain so I’ll be a remote student today.’ Not in quarantine, not a real issue but more of a personal preference. Parents expressed concerns about that, and the need for a ‘work ethic.’ Teachers are also very frustrated.”

Dr. Rice added that when total in-school learning is approved, the schools will need at least a five-day turn-around but will not need the full 15 days that will be allowed.

Rice also shared that the Governor’s latest Executive Order has increased capacity at athletic facilities to allow 30 percent.

State educators have warned that record numbers of students are failing classes this year, and an unusually high percentage have been chronically absent. Test results, shared at Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting, show the majority of high school students failed to pass state end-of-course exams given in the fall.

In his Relaunch 2020 update, Dr. Rice said that employee and student COVID numbers continue to decrease. For the year: 105 employees and 222 students. The vaccine clinics at the Health Department and LifeBrite Hospital were very successful for school employees last week. Appreciation was expressed to Tammy Martin and Pam Tillman and essential workers who were part of this event.

In other business, the Board of Education:

● Had discussion on the two policies in the 2000 series, with an extended discussion on the public comments during board meetings policy. They will discuss further at the March 15 meeting.

● Heard Academics Director Doug Rose give a summary of the teacher focus groups on virtual learning. Board members Pat Messick and Von Robertson were a part of these groups. The Board wants this feedback from the focus groups to continue.

● Discussed a “Virtual Academy,” which Robertson had requested be put on the agenda. The pros and cons were discussed with the Board and the administration, with Robertson saying that if the system is interested in starting such a platform next fall, “we need to get on it.” The Board also talked about videos on each schools’ webpage to market our schools. Board Chair Cheryl Knight expressed she would like to lead a Marketing Committee and the entire Board expressed interest in being a part of this project later on.

● Approved a federal fund budget amendment.

● Approved a personnel report that included six new hires and two retirements.

● Heard Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor share recommendations on “traditional” calendars with the Board for 2021-2022: Option B (students start Aug. 26 and First Semester would end at Christmas) with May 31 as the last student day. Option C is recommended if the General Assembly directs LEAs to start a week earlier in August to include five remote learning days similar to this year. May 27 would be the last student day in this option. The calendar committee made up of educators, administrators and parents prefers Option C if remote learning days can be included again.