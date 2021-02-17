Let the Goodtimes roll

Owners Jason Duggins and Kenneth Eaton have been doing catering in the area for a while and decided to create a food truck. The Goodtimes ribs are very popular. Pulled pork barbecue served with slaw and pickles.

KING — Stokes County residents line up consistently on Thursday and Friday evenings at the corner of Mountain View Road and Old Highway 52 awaiting the popular Goodtimes Bar-b-cue food truck and its savory smoked meats.

Owners Jason Duggins and Kenneth Eaton say they are humbled by the amount of support Goodtimes has received from the community over the past six months.

“Stokes County has always been good to us,” Duggins said. “The town has really embraced us, and we’re just super grateful for that. With food trucks, it’s good to be mobile. But to succeed at it, you need to find a spot where you’re wanted, and I think we’ve found a home right here.”

Friends for “thirty-something years,” Duggins and Eaton founded the business in 2008 and began catering for private events and selling their signature “cherry smoked” pulled pork at music festivals.

The barbecuing duo continued developing their own Southern side dish recipes and seasoning blends “from scratch” until they officially found what they would call “the perfect combination” for a good time.

“We make all our own rubs and sauces, and we incorporate those into what we cook,” Eaton said. “All of our sides are homemade. We try to stick to tradition, while still making the recipes our own and as best we can.”

As their catering business and customer base continued to grow, they decided to open a restaurant in Pilot Mountain in 2012 under the Goodtimes name.

“We did have a restaurant in Pilot for about five years, and it wasn’t the best of locations,” Duggins said. “So the last year we were there, we built the food truck, shut the restaurant down and concentrated in Winston.”

Duggins and Eaton devoted a summer to constructing the food truck, and additional friends were credited for the unique, smoky looking paint job with sleek pinstripes and flames.

Goodtimes Bar-b-cue has been mobile for four years.

“Right now we’re probably one of the oldest food trucks in Winston-Salem, or in the general area,” Eaton said. “It’s pretty cool, because even in the restaurant, and after going out and selling at festivals for a little over three years, we would get busy, but nothing like it’s been here (at the King location).”

Goodtimes offers barbecue chicken on Thursdays and ribs on Fridays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Every Thursday and Friday we sell out of our half chicken and ribs,” Duggins said. “We’ve gone through as many as 50 rib plates in about an hour and a half.”

All barbecue is pork and pulled fresh upon arrival, and all menu items are on a rotating schedule, averaging between $8-$10, according to the Goodtimes website.

Fresh-made sides include cole slaw, barbecue slaw, baked beans, potato salad, Brunswick stew, sweet potato mash and collard greens (recently added upon request). Other “homemade goodies” include pecan pie, blueberry and peach cobbler, pimento cheese and bread and butter pickles with a slight kick.

The truck also serves lunch at the same location on Saturdays from 11-2 p.m.

“We still do a lot of catering on Saturdays, so we decided to leave those evenings open for catering,” Eaton said. “When it gets a little warmer, we’ll probably pick up Wednesday nights here (at the King location), too.”

“By the time March hits, everything will start getting busier, speeding back up again, and we’re hoping to get some gravel down and set up picnic tables so people can come eat and hang out in the spring,” he added.

Goodtimes Bar-b-cue also carries its own line of rubs, seasonings, and sauces, so customers can enjoy the signature flavor of Goodtimes at their own backyard barbecues.

Duggins and Eaton pride themselves on treating every customer “like family,” offering “great service and excellent food, which always equals good times.”

Put simply, they believe pork brings people together.

“Pork is king; it’s a dish that binds people,” Duggins said. “A lot of people bind together even when they’re cooking it. I mean, that’s why we’re in this business.”

To learn more about Goodtimes Bar-b-cue catering services, or to view a full menu, visit www.goodtimesbbqnc.com.

Food truck schedule and location updates are posted regularly on the Goodtimes’ Instagram and Facebook pages.