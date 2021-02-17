Board discusses students’ well-being

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education delved into the mental well-being of students during the pandemic at its regular meeting her Monday night.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor went over several programs offered to students and their families, including referrals, additional check-ins, more one-on-one meetings and partnerships with other agencies.

“We’re focusing more on relationships and engagements,” Dr. Taylor said. “Our counselors and social workers are working hard to make sure we meet the needs of our students.”

Board member Dwayne Bryant mentioned the suicide death of a 16-year-old high school student in Forsyth County. “I hear a lot of our parents are worried about their kids,” he said.

“Any time we receive any type of information like that we act on it,” Taylor responded. “There are situations where a parent may reach out to Dr. Rice or any one of us, or a simple phone call to one of the social workers themselves. We are going above and beyond and taking every step we can.”

Both Taylor and Board member Von Robertson said that the issue of mental well-being had come up during meetings last week with parents.

“Parents throughout the county are worried about the social and emotional well-being of their children,” Taylor added, “and we take that very seriously.”

“Parents are worried,” Board member Pat Messick said. “The students are feeling disconnected – even elementary school students but especially in the high schools. Whatever we can do to reach out to them we should do.”

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice agreed that “disconnected” was the right word.

“Transition years are always difficult,” Rice said, “and this year brings a whole new set of challenges. We try to get kids into a club, or on a team, or interested in something to where they will have ownership and a sense of belonging in the school, and we’ve lost a lot of that this year. They’re not getting to go to a ballgame and be in the crowd and sing the fight song with the band. They may be a high school freshman this year but they’re not really part of the school yet. Same thing with a sixth grader in middle school. … Our students have had great losses this year because of COVID.”

Taylor added that it’s not only counselors and social workers, “but this effort is across the board.”

And Robertson added that in the recent parent meetings “there was a tremendous amount of support from parents to the teachers, talking about how good a job teachers are doing. They recognize how hard the teachers are working, and I was encouraged by that.”

In his update on the COVID situation in the system, Dr. Rice said that as of Monday there were four active cases among staff and seven active among students, “the lowest active cases levels in quite a while.” Total numbers are 101 cases among staff and 215 for students, he said.

Dr. Rice also talked a bit abound the “cluster” found in the two fourth-grade classrooms at Mount Olive Elementary School, “meaning we had more than five cases in a contained area,” he said, “but whether it was school transmission is still being determined.”

“So again,” Rice continued, “when we’ve had situations I believe our staff has handled it appropriately and quickly. When we closed down Mount Olive, our cleaning crews went in quickly and wiped down every hard surface and re-sprayed the areas. We’re trying to be as safe as possible but are very proud of our efforts.”

Rice also said that because teachers and staff have been moved forward in line to get the COVID vaccine, he’s been working with the county Health Department and LifeBrite Hospital to set up a vaccination clinic. “We don’t have specific dates for that yet but are aiming for Friday the 26th and Saturday the 27th and are asking our people to pencil those dates in. That’s what we’re shooting for if we can make it work. LifeBrite says that by doing the paperwork ahead of time they can vaccinate up to 60 people in an hour. Right now we have around 370 who have signed up.”

“Thanks for working on this,” Messick said, “because it’s very important for our teachers and school personnel to get vaccinated because I believe this will be one step closer to bringing our students back into school.”

In other business the Board:

● Approved an updated budget amendment for just under $69 million that reflected some additional funding from the federal government.

● Approved an iCares grant for middle schools >>>>>>>>>

● Reviewed a required report on school mental health support that reflected three school psychologists (up one from a year ago), 20 guidance counselors and four social workers (up one).

● Approved updates to the 1000-series of school policies.

● Again reviewed some of the changes to the 2000-series of policies in the handbook.

● Continued to review the job descriptions of several members of the Central Office staff.

● Approved the Personnel report.

● Recognized Kimberly Charles as an “Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator” for her work for the students at Chestnut Grove Middle School.

● Recognized Patricia Cromer and Mary Cromer from the Exception Children department of South Stokes High School, who submitted and received a “Cook Cares” grant application to Cook Medical for $1,000. The grant request was for the purchase of equipment to begin a school-based enterprise system for students on the occupational course of study. The grant will help those students earn work hours needed for graduation.

● Recognized the following winners of the Soil and Water Poster Contest:

3rd Grade: 1st Place, Madison Marshall, Lawsonville Elementary.

4th Grade: 1st Place, Jax Smith, King Elementary; 2nd Place, Dakota Murphy, Germanton Elementary.

5th Grade: 1st Place, Seth Waller, Germanton Elementary; 2nd Place, Hailey Fulp, King Elementary.

6th Grade: 1st Place, Jason Walsh, Southeastern Stokes; 2nd Place, Natalie Wall, Southeastern Stokes.