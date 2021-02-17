Jamie Mabe to be interim principal at West Stokes

DANBURY — At Monday night’s meeting, the Board of Education appointed James “Jamie” Mabe as the interim principal at West Stokes High School beginning March 1.

Mabe is a product of Stokes County Schools. He has served as assistant principal at West since September, 2016. Prior to coming to West Stokes, he was an assistant principal at Morehead High School in Rockingham County.

His background includes working as director of athletics at Lake Norman High School, teacher/coach at Reagan High School, and as an assistant baseball coach at Wake Forest University and at Young Harris College in Georgia.

Mabe earned his Bachelor’s from UNC-Greensboro in Kinesiology and Health Science, a Master’s in Health and Physical Education from Augusta State University and his School Leadership license from Appalachian State University.

Mabe said picking up the helm to finish out the year from Kevin Spainhour leaves “big shoes to fill.” Mabe recognizes with West’s dedicated staff, supportive parents and community, the school will positively impact the students’ educational journey and continue to make it meaningful as they finish the year.

Spainhour accepted the position of principal at West Forsyth High School and will start there on March 1.

Stokes County School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said he appreciates Mabe’s willingness to lead the school for the remainder of the year. Rice is currently advertising the position of principal and plans to have a recommendation for the Board later this year.