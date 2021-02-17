COVID numbers are headed in the right direction

While coming down from a history-making high in January, local COVID numbers are coming down this month.

As of Tuesday, the local Health Department reported 3,593 total lab-confirmed positive cases, with 3,346 of those recovered. That’s 79 new cases in the past week, or about 11 new cases per day. Currently nine residents are hospitalized, up one from a week ago, and 170 people are isolated.

One bad note is that the county’s death toll has increased by four to 68 from this time last week.

Meanwhile, the King Public Library will be closed until at least Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID.

Looking at the state’s statistical chart for congregate living setting with an ongoing outbreak shows Universal Health Care in King 18 total staff cases and no deaths, 55 cases among patients and three total deaths; at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center, 26 staff cases and no deaths, 67 patient cases and two deaths; and at Priddy Manor, two staff cases and no deaths, 17 residenti cases and two deaths. And among congregate living setting outbreaks “Considered Over Since Last Report,” Village Care of King has had 45 total staff cases with no deaths, 91 residential cases with 18 deaths.

The recent outbreak at the two adjoining fourth grade classrooms at Mount Olive Elementary School means that Stokes County is on the list of clusters at schools for the first time. The chart from the state lists three staff cases and three student cases at Mount Olive. (In a childcare or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases.)

Numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Tuesday: 826,340 total positive cases, with 1,958 currently hospitalized and 10,562 total deaths. The state has had 9.6 million completed tests.

Another 1,988 coronavirus infections were reported in North Carolina on Tuesday, the first time the state has seen fewer than 2,000 new cases in a single day since Nov. 16.

And totals for our neighboring counties: Forsyth, 30,617 cases and 322 deaths; Guilford, 38,403 total cases and 517 deaths; Rockingham 6,607 cases and 55 deaths; Surry 7,067 cases and 124 deaths; and Yadkin 3,529 total cases with 42 deaths.

And looking at vaccination statistics as compiled by the state, Stokes has administered 4,688 first doses and 1,530 second doses.

Stokes County is offering vaccination appointments to adults that are 65 years and older. Individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination are asked to call 336-593-2400, then choose option 7. Callers will be asked to leave your name, phone number and date of birth. You can also submit your contact information and birthday in an email to covid19@co.stokes.nc.us Health officials said they will call back to schedule an appointment.

It is possible that the recent icy weather may delay shipments of the vaccine to the local Health Department and to LifeBrite Hospital, which is also administering vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control warned on Tuesday.

In other coronavirus-related news:

● Average daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts caution that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.

● Majorities of the House and Senate agree that N.C. schools need legislative prodding to reopen, but they’re struggling to come to terms on how to do it. Both houses of the General Assembly have passed a version of Senate Bill 37, which would require school districts to reopen for in-person instruction in some capacity. But each chamber passed different versions of the bill, and they were still unable to reach agreement on a compromise that can be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Nearly a year into the COVID pandemic, school districts across the state have been slow to reopen after they were told to close in March. While some school districts have brought back students to the classroom part-time, others remain fully remote. Research from Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill doctors have said that schools can reopen safely due to extremely limited COVID spread inside school buildings.

● The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has an online tool to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine. The Find My Vaccine Group (https://findmygroup.nc.gov/) walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated. The following groups are the order that NCDHHS is recommending counties vaccinate in.

The state is currently vaccinating groups One and Two. Group 3, which includes educators and frontline essential workers, will be eligible to be vaccinated beginning next Wednesday, Feb. 24.