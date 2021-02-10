Sheriff Marshall to retire

Sheriff Marshall is a favorite fixture at local parades tossing out candy to the kids. Marshall poses with Capt. Danny Bottoms during a ceremony to honor Bottoms on his retirement last year.

DANBURY — Sheriff Mike Marshall shocked the County Commissioners Monday night with his announcement that he was retiring at the end of the month due to health issues.

Marshall did not provide details, other than that he had made “multiple doctor trips and trips to Baptist Hospital, and my last couple of visits have not been positive. I’ve had some issues come up that I don’t feel like I’m going to be able to recover from.”

“I intend to retire end of this month,” Marshall said. “I think it’s going to be the best thing for everybody. I always said that if I ever got to the point where I’m not 100 percent it would be time to sit down, and I’m there. All I can do is be honest about it.”

“I’m not a quitter,” Sheriff Marshall added. “I’ve always stood up, never back down. But I’m doing what I have to do now because I feel like this is best for the county, and my family and myself.”

The Sheriff has served since his election in 2010. He was re-elected in 2018 most recently. Marshall said that he had served in the Sheriff’s Department for more than 30 years, and said he would reach 40 years of service for the county in May.

Marshall later posted this statement on Facebook: “Today is the hardest day for me to have to make a decision on my job to serve the citizens of Stokes County. It’s been great serving the people of Stokes County and I can never start to say what a honor it was serving you. But I as I look at where I’m at with a heath issue that is starting to effect my job and life, I made the call to step down … It’s time for someone else to step up who can and be able to give you 60 to 80 hours per week and take care of the citizens. I again want to thank all the citizens for allowing me to serve you. God bless.”

The Stokes County Republican Party’s Executive Committee will meet Feb. 18 to elect a new sheriff, who must be approved by the Commissioners. The meeting will be in the lobby in front of the Sheriff’s Department from 5:30-6:30 p.m. “If you’re interested in running, just give me a call and I’ll put your name on the ballot,” said the county’s Republican Party chair, Virginia Smith. “Just let me know by Feb. 17.”

Members of the Board of Commissioners were quick to praise Marshall.

“You’ve given a lot of your life to this county and been a good role model,” said Board Chair Andy Nickelston. “You’ve set the standard really high. Anybody who comes in behind you has some big shoes to fill.”

“I’m caught off guard and really blown away,” said Commissioner Sonya Cox. “You’ve meant a lot to a lot of people in this county. There’s never been a question of your loyalty to this county and your service. You’ve been right there with my family and helped us out, and used tough love when we needed it.”

Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle said that he and Marshall go back 35-40 years when they were roofing together. “For me it’s more than you just being sheriff. … He’s locked both of my sons up but it didn’t change our friendship whatsoever. He had a job to do and that what he’s done. And he’s done it very well. If you want to get on the bad side of the Barneycastles you say something about this sheriff right here. That’s when you’ll have trouble. As far as I’m concerned they don’t come no better. I love him just like he’s one of my brothers.”

Commissioner Rick Morris said Marshall has done a “stellar” job. “When I was working with you as the county manager you never failed me,” Morris added. “You were always there with good ideas and doing what needed to be done.”

A very emotional Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall said “I don’t know if I can hold it together. I hate to hear this. But I love you and I’ll be praying for you.”

Marshall was a captain in the department for several years and considered a protege of Sheriff Mike Joyce, considered by many as the best sheriff in the history of the county. A couple of Commissioners made reference to Joyce in their comments to Marshall following his announcement.

“It’s easy to come in behind somebody who’s a screw-up and really look good,” Morris said. “But when you come in behind Mike Joyce and look as good as you did, you’re doing something right.”

Barneycastle called Marshall “a chip off Mike Joyce, one of the best sheriffs I’ve ever known. And same with you.”

Other praise came overnight on social media.

“To say he has been a good Sheriff is a gross understatement,” said Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker. “Mike Marshall has set the bar incredibly high for public servants in this County and has given everything he has to his position. His achievements, devotion to duty, and the professionalism with which he conducts himself speak to the kind of Sheriff he has been. His extreme kindness, his genuine sincerity, and his humility speak to the kind of man he is.”

Commissioner Cox added that she “just want to thank you for the time and dedication that you have given Stokes County. You have made a tremendous impact on this County. I have never heard you once take any of the credit that you deserve, you always give your department and your officers all of the credit. Truly one of the most selfless people that I know. You’ve worked hard and made a difference, many will never forget how you treated them fairly and tried to help them.”