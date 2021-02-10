Commissioners hear internet presentation

DANBURY — In addition to the surprising announcement from Sheriff Mike Marshall (see related story), the Stokes County Board of Commissioners on Monday night heard a presentation from a statewide company that seeks to bring internet access to underserved areas.

Kent Winrich, the Chief Technology Officer for Open Broadband, a for-profit company based in Waxhaw, near Charlotte, offered a PowerPoint presentation for the Board.

Open Broadband currently is serving in 18 North Carolina counties, “in both rural and urban areas,” Winrich said, “trying to solve the broadband problem.” He cited several as success stories for the company.

Winrich envisioned starting with four main towers to cover the county: in Walnut Cove, Lawsonville, Sandy Ridge and on Sauratown Mountain for the King area. Open Broadband in currently in talks for towers in the northeastern part of the county.

The company offers hybrid service that starts as wireless and can move to fiber optics, and both line-of-sight” and “non-line-of-sight” services, he said, with download speeds between 25-1,000 megabites. In “line-of-sight” service, you have to be able to see the tower the internet signal is coming from. “Non-line-of-sight” service, Winrich said, can send a signal from 5-10 miles. “Sauratown Mountain would be perfect for us,” he added.

In response to a question from Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle about the county’s terrain, Winrich said the local mountains would make things easier. “You’re similar to Alexander County,” he said, “but you have higher mountains. We would design the system to hit some of the valleys. But while our signal does go through trees it doesn’t go through dirt, so there would be some ‘shadow areas’ that would require (additional) mini-towers.”

Winrich added that, looking at the population of the nation, 48% have one internet provider and 30% have none.

“Competition works out best for the consumer,” said Commissioner Sonya Cox. “The cost does down when you have someone to bid against, so it becomes a win-win.” She added that internet service is “a driver of economic development” and “very needed” in Stokes County.

Winrich said Open Broadband charges an installation fee and a monthly fee based on Internet speed, but that the company fixes or replaces all equipment.

Cox also asked how far away is satellite internet. Winrich responded that he’s been talking to a team in Alaska that is working with Starlink, a satellite internet service, and has encountered problems as the signal switches from one satellite to another. “As opposed to DirectTV, where there is only one location, these (satellites) move constantly. What happens is that when you switch satellites you drop your connection, and it can take up to 10 seconds to bring it back up again. So it’s a really big problem. So it would be able to cover desert areas where you have nothing, but if you have the opportunity to get something that will give you a real solid connection, you’re going to go with that.”

For more information, the company’s website is https://openbb.net/.

In other business the Board:

● Approved, with some additional discussion, the long-debated Salary Study. Commissioner Mendenhall made a motion to “approve the Compensation and Classification Study as presented by The Mercer Group and to implement to the minimum salary with years in position compression up to a $7,500 maximum at the cost of $1,283,168.61 to be effective March 20 with a cost of $355,339.00 for this current budget.” (Chairman Nickelston then asked to make this effective immediately to include the Sheriff.)

Commissioner Morris voted against the motion to approve saying, “I think this is very premature. We need to have the salary meeting before we approve this, in my opinion.”

But other commissioners disagreed. “This has been kicked down the road long enough,” said Chair Nickelston. “We’ve been working on it for years.” And Barneycastle added “we need to move on with something that will bring our employees up to date.”

● Heard a request to update the county’s Personnel Policy Handbook from Human Resources Director Gayle Tucker and Assistant Jamie Clark. The handbook has “not been updated in ten years,” Tucker told the Board. “There are policies that have been implemented that are not in the handbook.” Commissioner Rick Morris said he was overwhelmed by the number of changes being sought and needed more time to study the request. “Clearly a lot of work has been done,” Morris said. “But I have a hundred questions … maybe not that many.”

● Fine-tuned the committee assignments as Commissioner Barneycastle will stay on the YVEDDI Planning and Evaluation Committee and Commissioner Nickelston will join the YVEDDI Finance Committee. YVEDDI had requested that two commissioners serve on those committees rather than just one be on both. “I don’t understand the rationale of their position,” said Commissioner Mendenhall. “I’m on multiple committees.” Commissioner Barneycastle accepted the change with good humor. “I’m realyy a nice guy,” he said, “and not that hard to get along with.”

● Set meeting dates of March 11 and March 18 to discuss the Budget.

● Approved a list of 22 members for the 2021 Stokes County Community Child Protection and Child Fatality Prevention Team. DSS Director Stacey Elmes and Health Director Tammy Martin will co-chair the group.