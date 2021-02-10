Trades building offers new classes for spring

MEADOWS — With many jobs shifting or being eliminated during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to learn a skilled trade. For some trades, it takes only a few short months to go from beginner to earning a license, starting a new career or moving to a new level.

Short-term classes are now being offered at the new Forsyth Tech Trades Shop Building.

“With many current workers aging out or retiring, there is a huge demand for skilled trade workers such as electricians, plumbers, and welders, said Scott Crews, the program coordinator. “One of the most valuable skills is having a combination of all these skills to basically fix anything. This even allows you to start your own business.”

At the Trades Shop Building, classes are offered in short-term programs in horticulture, electrical systems, plumbing and welding. Many classes are offered in the evening for flexibility and convenience. Students who’ve taken advantage of these classes have demonstrated enthusiasm and excitement for learning new skills or honing the ones they have.

For Hope Hudson from Yadkinville, her father inspired her to learn welding to help him in his hobby of restoring his 1969 Chevrolet Nova. “I had started in cosmetology and then took a certified nursing assistant class but when I found welding, I liked it so much that I continued learning. Now have a full-time job in welding!”

Retiree Jim Caragol is another welding student who just wanted to learn a new skill and said his classes in Stokes have been a good learning experience.

The Trades Shop Building opened in 2019 with clean and inviting classrooms containing all the latest equipment for welding and electrical. In the electrical class, the students were a combination of retirees and full-time employees in other fields. Terrence Jones, a full-time printing press operator, said, “I always wanted to do electrical work, so I came to the Forsyth Tech Trades Shop Building in Stokes to see what was offered.”

Mark Linville, a retired shop teacher, wanted to upgrade his skills and enjoys being back in the classroom as a student. Paulina Ruffino works with her family in construction and wanted to polish her electrical skills. Gray Marshall, who works with computers and wanted to try something new. And, Margaret Naughton, who had worked in theater production is taking time to learn more about electrical systems for lighting so she can return to work once theaters reopen.

Instructors in the Trades Shop Building are licensed in their fields and take pleasure in sharing their knowledge through teaching. Tommy Bragg, electrical instructor, has been a licensed electrician since 1996, has worked as an inspector and has his own company.

Crews said the class sizes are limited now due to social distancing, but they are eager to help students find what they enjoy.

“With classes only taking a few weeks, students can try something out, see if they like it and see if they want to pursue the next level,” said Crews who has worked in short-term training for 14 years with Forsyth Tech.

“Employers are not always looking for degrees, but are looking for skilled employees who are creative, know how to think outside the box and solve problems. Adult learners who are continuing their education often already have the soft skills to build relationships with other employees. We can teach them trade skills.”

Stokes also offers courses in kitchen countertops, makeovers and horticulture where homeowners can save a lot of money doing the work themselves.

Imagine learning a new skill in 2021! New classes begin in February at the Trades Shop Building and at different times throughout the spring semester.

To register for a class or for more information, go to https://short.forsythtech.edu/catalog.