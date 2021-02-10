It’s kindergarten registration time

The process for enrolling children who are eligible for kindergarten has begun, says Anna McGee, the director of Elementary Education for Stokes County Schools.

“Any child who will be 5 years old before Aug. 31 is eligible to enroll in public schools for the 2021-2022 academic school year,” McGee said in a video message. “Contact the elementary school in your attendance area to make an appointment. You can enroll your child online beginning Feb. 15. But if you enroll online you also need to make an appointment with the school. You will need to provide a certified birth certificate, up to date immunization records, and proof of residence.

“All kindergarten registration appointments will take place during the month of March. Please note that all COVID protocols required by the state will be followed. Visit the “Frequently Asked Questions” section of the Kindergarten Registration webpage for more information.”

Visit the registration webpage for more information: www.stokes.k12.nc.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1655765&type=d&pREC_ID=1802235

***

Pre-K applications for the school year beginning this August will be available in March. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no face-to-face registration/screening date. Families submitting applications will be asked to complete an online screening took called the “Ages and Stages” questionnaire. Announcement postcards will be mailed out, and you can also monitor the Stokes Partnership for Children website, at www.stokespfc.com, or their Facebook page.