Board continues to talk about remote learning

DANBURY — At its regular meeting Monday night, the Stokes County Board of Education again spent much discussion time talking about grades, attendance and remote learning.

This debate came amid related news from Raleigh. North Carolina Republican lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would require school districts in the state to offer at least partial in-person instruction for all K-12 public school students. Senate Bill 37 would still allow parents to utilize an online-only option for their child. Then on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper, the state secretary of health and a bipartisan pair of top education officials pressed school systems to reopen for in-person learning. “It’s time to get our children back into the classroom,” Cooper said during a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report last week indicating children can return safely to in-person learning if precautions are taken. “The science is clear. It is safe to reopen our schools in accordance with the health protocols,” said Eric Davis, chair of the State Board of Education.

The state currently mandates allow in-person, full-time classes only for students through fifth grade, with local systems deciding what to offer. Middle school and high school classes must be either all remote or a mix of in-person and remote learning. Cooper said he wouldn’t mandate a return to classrooms for all students, saying the decision is best left to local school boards and school district administrators.

Meanwhile the Stokes County Board of Education members received data for each school comparing current grades with last year’s numbers. With a few exceptions, schools are seeing an increase in failing grades.

All of the county’s high schools, for example, have seen jumps in the number of students who are failing classes. (Meadowbrook Academy’s raw numbers have gone down, but the percentage of students with failing grades has actually gone up, from 32.5% to 40%.)

“This all tells me what I already know,” said Board member Mike Rogers, “that we need to get back in the classroom quick, fast, and in a hurry. We need to go to Plan A and stop this insanity.”

“We have way too many (students), across the board, who are failing,” said Board member Pat Messick, “and something’s got to be done about this. Especially for the high school students. It’s going to hurt them in the end. We’ve got to help our students and devise a way to do that.”

Messick wondered aloud if students who have recorded more than two failing grades could be forced to go to Plan A – in-person learning – instead of virtual learning.

“I think our staff would love that,” system Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice responded, “but we would have to talk that over with our attorney. The Governor has said that schools will make virtual learning a option for parents. Is it OK to limit that option if they’re not being successful? Or would that be a violation?”

Attorney Fred Johnson he did not believe you could require a student to abandon on-line learning “under the current law. Virtual learning remains an option for parents. Perhaps if new legislation is passed, that would give us another option.”

“We can highly recommend it,” said the Board of Education chair, Cheryl Knight.

“This is nothing to be proud of,” Messick added, “that we have so many of our students who are failing their subjects and will have to take them over. It’s really a shame.”

Board member Dwayne Bryant pointed out the handful of schools where are actually seeing improved numbers on failing grades and wondered “what are these schools doing differently from a teaching standpoint? Is there a chance that some of these teachers have a better program figured out and can maybe help the other teachers? I’m not picking on our teachers; I know what they’re going through. But if some teachers have a great plan maybe they can share it and make it greater.”

Dr. Rice also mentioned that students doing online learning face distractions at home. “If the Amazon man comes to the door, or if a pet needs to go outside and starts barking… as Mr. Rogers said, we need kids back in the building, in a controlled environment.”

Rice recounted a conversation with a frustrated former teacher-of-the-year who told him she cannot tell is a student “is ‘getting it’, and is not being able to look into a student’s eyes.”

“That’s a major problem with online learning that we’re struggling to find a solution to,” he concluded.

“The teachers are doing an exceptional job with what they have to work with,” said Board member Von Robertson. “It’s difficult at best. We have to get the kids back in school full-time. The teachers are stressed, pulling their hair out, trying to do the best they can. But a lot of it falls back to the kids, their family atmosphere and what they have going on at home.”

“I agree with what Mr. Bryant said, that if some of the schools that are reducing the number of Fs in the classes have some secret potion or are sprinkling magic fairy dust over their kids, then maybe that’s something we need to know about,” Robertson added.

Rice said that principals of those schools are worried about content mastery and end-of-grade tests.

“I don’t know many teachers in our district who would say online learning would exceed face-to-face,” Rice said. “We need our kids back. We need parents to send their kids back. I understand people have to make decisions for their family, but I would hope they’re taking into account the educational value of being in school every day.”

Also up for discussion were the normal end-of-year celebrations, the proms and graduation ceremonies. As for proms, Dr. Rice said that under current state limits on mass gatherings, proms could not be scheduled. “But we plan to look at a March 1 deadline to make a decision,” he said. “If executive orders on March 1 would allow us to do traditional proms, we would. Then we would wait until May 1 to decide if we can at least do something like a senior dance, maybe not with tuxedos and prom dresses. … We’d like to do some type of event for students.”

Rice added that he was aware that last year “some community events were held outside the authority of the schools, but we can’t stop a family that wants to hold an event.”

As for graduations, Rice said he thought school officials could wait as late as one week before the scheduled graduation event to decide on the format. If traditional graduations are not permitted at that point, then video ceremonies would again be held like last spring, where seniors can walk across the stage and receive their diploma with their family members present.

And in discussing the current COVID numbers, Dr. Rice said that as of Monday, there were 10 active COVID cases among staff and 14 among students, with totals of 77 and 188, respectively. And that there have been no “clusters” in schools, and no “school spread,” or the transfer of the virus from one student to another in a school setting.

In other business, the Board:

● Reviewed budget numbers with Finance Executive Director Lanette Moore. The budget total — $67,522,363.32 – is greater this year due to federal funding from the CARES Act, Moore said. State funding makes up 64% of the budget, with 6% from the federal government and 20% from local funds.

● Approved the continuance of waiving the transfer fees for out-of-district students. Around 100 new students from other districts have joined Stokes schools this year, said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor. “It’s worked fairly well this year,” he said. Rogers reminded his colleagues that “with every student comes between $7,000 and $8,000 in additional funding.”

As a sideline, the Board discussed better marketing of the schools during the current enrollment process for next fall. “I think we need to put it out there in big, bold letters ‘We’re open for business!’” Rogers said. “We don’t have a lot of surrounding counties that are trying to do what we do and manage it as well as we have. They’re on, they’re off, they’re in, they’re out… Forsyth County is refusing to go; I’m not sure what the story is there.” Rogers suggested that students be recruited to shoot recruiting “commercials” to be posted on school websites. “If we don’t sell it, they won’t buy it.” Knight suggested simplifying the registration process. She also offered the idea of a work session dedicated to some of these recruiting ideas.

Robertson asked about individual schools’ ability to add additional students, to which Dr. Rice responded that “it’s not a simple question” because of caps on class size for certain grade levels. “We do have empty classrooms in most of our buildings,” Rice said. “We do have space for students in most of our buildings. That’s why we do the transfer process in the spring, so we can plan.”

● Approved waiving school fees – with a couple of exceptions – for the second semester. “The Board decided to waive fees for the first semester,” said Chief Academics Officer Doug Rose, “and our principals want to continue that.”

● Heard an update from K-5 Education Director Anna McGee on kindergarten recruitment, which will happen in March. McGee said that there would not be a mass gathering event this year.

● Added volunteers Bryant and Rogers to the Calendar Committee.

● Reviewed the job descriptions of several central office employees.

● Heard a summary from attorney Johnson on policy revisions in the “2000 series,” with a promise of more detailed discussion at the next meeting.