Spainhour leaving West Stokes High School

KING — West Stokes High School Principal Kevin Spainhour told staff and students Wednesday that he was resigning to become principal at West Forsyth in Lewisville.

Spainhour is the current Stokes County Principal of the Year.

In a four-and-a-half minute video for students “present and past,” Spainhour announced his decision with “a heavy heart.”

“I love West Stokes High School,” he said. “I love everything about this community. The faculty that collaborates together and genuinely cares about one another. And oh, the graduates, over 1,500 graduates that I’ve had the pleasure to hand a diploma to.”

Spainhour said he “threw away the script” for his message to speak from his heart. “That’s the way I’ve always tried to lead, is from the heart.”

“West Stokes will take the steps they need to take to move forward. But I want our community and I want our students to know … how much I truly care about this school, the community, these students and this staff, a staff that laughed together and worked hard for our students. This is a special school in a special place, and I have enjoyed every minute of my job.”

He thanked the community for their support and understanding over the past nine years.

“The Board would like to thank Mr. Spainhour for his hard work and dedication to Stokes County Schools,” said Board of Education Chair Cheryl Knight in a statement. “He has done a phenomenal job as Principal of West Stokes and will leave big shoes to fill. We wish him the very best and brightest future.”

The timing of Spainhour’s actually leaving the West Stokes post is still being worked out. School system spokesperson Melisa Jessup said that the resignation would take affect in “30 to 60 days.”

Spainhour earned his Administration Degree from Appalachian State University in 2012, a Masters in Education Exercise and Sports Science/Sports Administration from East Carolina University in 1999 and his Bachelor’s in Physical Education from Guilford College in 1997. He was a physical education teacher and coach from 1997-2012 in Stokes and Mount Airy City Schools. Spainhour entered administration as an assistant principal at West Stokes in 2012, and in October of 2013 was named principal.

West Forsyth is the largest school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth School District, with more than 2.000 students.

“I go to a place that will really challenge me,” he said in his video message. “It will challenge my leadership abilities and allow me to grow professionally in a way that it’s time for me to do. But while I am stepping down as principal, I will still be a Wildcat father, and will enjoy, for the next several years, coming back onto campus in the role of a parent. My children may like not having their dad as their principal, too.”

“I trust,” Spainhour concluded, “that Stokes County Schools will continue to put students first.”