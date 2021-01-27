King Police Report

A 60-inch RCA television valued at $400 was reported stolen from a home in King on Jan. 3, according to a report.

A King resident reported the theft of a $150 LG cell phone on Jan. 1.

Two Savage shotguns were reportedly taken from a residence in King on Dec. 28. They were each valued at $200.

A Tao-Tao moped sustained $4,000 in damages in an incident on Dec. 26 at the Days Inn in King, according to a report.

The theft of three items totaling $850 from a trailer parked on South Main Street was investigated on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 23, King officers investigated a report from a woman who said her brother threatened to kill her.

A suspect removed the catalytic converters from three vehicles parked on Newsome Road in King on Dec. 11, according to a report. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $1,200.

Officers investigated a case of identity theft against a King resident on Dec. 7.

A tool set valued at $300 was reported stolen from a construction site in King on Oct. 6,