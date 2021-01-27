Local case count surpasses 3,000

Photos by Shane Sargent | Sargent Media Productions

The increase in Stokes County COVID-19 numbers has slowed in recent days, but the total number of positive cases locally have topped the 3,000 mark.

Both the Health Department and the staff at LifeBrite Hospital has been focused on recent days on getting the vaccine to as many people as possible (see related story).

In the latest county Health Department statistics, released Monday, there have been 3,037 lab-confirmed positive cases, an increase of 76 since the last day figures were released on Jan. 21. That’s an average of 19 new cases diagnosed a day, way down from an average of 36 new cases a day a week ago.

There are 339 people in isolation, which includes seven in the hospital, down from 9 last Thursday.

Ten people have died in the last two weeks, bringing the total number of county deaths to 58.

Local recoveries stand at 2,640.

The test positivity rate in Stokes County remains very high at 16%, triple the 5% figure that the One in 15 county residents have been infected. By comparison, Surry County has a test positivity rate of 19%.

In a look at the county’s numbers for highest increases of new cases: Jan. 2, 99 (2 day total); an. 19, 87 (2 days); Dec. 26, 86 (2 days); Jan. 7, 59 (1 day); Jan. 9, 57 (1 day); Jan. 14, 52 (1 day); and Jan. 15, 51 (1 day).

In a per-capita statistic, Stokes County has had 647 positive cases per every 10,000 residents. Compare that figure to neighboring counties: Surry, 847.3; Rockingham, 663.3; Yadkin, 841.6; Forsyth, 698; and Guilford, 621.3 cases per 10K residents.

(The broader Winston-Salem metro area comprises five counties, and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston-Salem metro area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 88 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 70 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire metro area.)

● North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 81 on Tuesday, marking the first time in a week that number failed to decrease. The state now has 3,368 people in the hospital because of the virus, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Overall, that number has steadily decreased from the pandemic high of 3,990 reported on Jan. 14. A month ago, hospitalizations were at 3,059.

DHHS reported 3,978 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since Dec. 29. Over the last week, an average of 6,132 new cases have been reported each day. Just over a week ago, that average was over 7,000.

DHHS reported an additional 56 deaths on Tuesday. Over the last week, over 90 deaths have been reported per day. As of Tuesday, 8,776 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

At least 733,010 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 5,587 newly reported cases, with 3,305 patients currently hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported 8,915 deaths due to the virus. Statewide, 11.1% of Covid-19 were positive as of Jan. 25, the most recent data available.

Some health providers in North Carolina have reported running out of coronavirus vaccine doses as the state redirects much of the supply to pre-planned mass vaccination events. “It’s a tricky thing to operationalize when you don’t have real consistency in the amount of vaccine you’re getting,” said Dr. David Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer for Novant.

Based on vaccination data from Jan. 26, the number of first doses administered and the number of second doses administered in the 12 Triad countries are, for Stokes County, 2,389 first doses administered; 324 second doses administered.

● What appears to be a major advance in preventing COVID-19 outbreaks has come through a study that involves investigators at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. UNC doctors and researchers, working with the drugmaker Eli Lilly and the National Institutes of Health, helped to design and conduct the clinical trial involving residents and staff at more than 100 nursing homes. The results indicate that infusions with a monoclonal antibody can not only speed recovery from COVID-19, but can also lower the risk of infection by as much as 80 percent.

● On Tuesday, federal health officials weighed in with a call for returning children to the nation’s classrooms as soon as possible, saying the “preponderance of available evidence” indicates that in-person instruction can be carried out safely as long as mask-wearing and social distancing are maintained.But local officials also must be willing to impose limits on other settings — like indoor dining, bars or poorly ventilated gyms — in order to keep infection rates low in the community at large, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in the journal JAMA. School administrators must limit risky activities such as indoor sports, the officials added.

● President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration was nearing a deal with Pfizer and Moderna to secure an additional 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of the summer — a time frame that may not accelerate the current pace of vaccination for months. The purchases would boost the administration’s total vaccine order by 50 percent, raising it from 400 million to 600 million doses — enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the “end of the summer, beginning of the fall,” Biden said.

The White House’s coronavirus response team is preparing to send vaccines directly to retail pharmacies for the first time. The U.S. expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.

Biden said Monday that he expects that the U.S. will soon be able to vaccinate 1.5 million people a day, raising the bar by roughly 500,000 more vaccinations than its target of 1 million per day in his first 100 days in office.