Sheriff’s Report

This week the department reported that the cases for fugitives Billy Joe Bradshaw III and Wendy A. Burgess have been resolved.

The theft of a utility trailer was reported on Jan. 4 from a site in King. The Hudson trailer was valued at $1,300.

Bags of recyclables valued at $150 were reported stolen from the back of a school system truck at Poplar Springs Elementary School on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 1, deputies investigated a death at Walnut Cove Healthcare, and also a death on Fowler Road in Walnut Cove. Then on Jan. 3, a death was investigated in Westfield.

A wood-splitter valued at $900 was reported stolen on Dec. 31 from a home in Germanton.

A Honda TRX four-wheeler valued at $800 was stolen out of a yard in King on Dec. 31, a report stated.

On New Year’s Eve a man reportedly stole a can of beer from the Quality Mart in Pinnacle after being refused sale of the same.

A 9mm handgun was reported stolen from an apartment in King on Dec. 31, according to a report.

Theft of items of jewelry worth a combined $7,500 was reported on Dec. 21 from a residence in Walnut Cove.

A Dewalt corded sawzall valued at about $100 was reportedly stolen from a storage facility at home in Pinnacle on Dec. 20.

A $1,000 utility trailer was reported stolen from a driveway of a residence in King on Dec. 18.

A Westfield resident reported on Dec. 18 that someone had stolen her Social Security number for the purpose of fraud.

A $700 iPhone was reported stolen in Walnut Cove after being left at a game machine.

Taking of checks and jewelry from a home in King was investigated by deputies on Oct. 14, a report said.