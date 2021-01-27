Board discusses tethering ordinance

DANBURY — Supporters of a dog tethering ordinance got a favorable reaction from the County Commissioners at Monday afternoon’s regular meeting of the Board.

Two proponents of a tethering ban, Kathleen Edwards and Susan Snyder. spoke to the Commissioners and asked them to create an ordinance outlawing the practice of chaining up pets and leaving them unattended for long periods.

Edwards read off a list of North Carolina towns and counties that already have some kind of ordinance against tethering of animals in place, including neighbors Surry, Forsyth and Guilford. She also presented a letter of support from N.C. Rep. Kyle Hall, while Synder read letters of support from local veterinarians.

Commissioner Rick Morris responded that he is in “violent agreement” with the proposal, and suggested it be accomplished even quicker than the two county residents had suggested.

Morris said he has a rescue dog that had brutal wounds around its neck where it had been chained. “We would have loved to prosecute the ones that did that,” Morris said. “So this is personal for me. I really think it’s a great idea.”

Morris suggested some revisions or additions to the proposed ordinance that Edwards and Snyder presented to the Board, and said he would like to see the county’s Animal Control Advisory Council review the policies.

“Tethering itself is not illegal,” Morris added, “if done for the right reasons and done properly. So we need a clear distinction for legal and illegal measures.”

Edwards agreed that the proposal “was a starting point” for work on a final ordinance that would involve Sheriff Mike Marshall and other officials.

“I spoke with the Sheriff this morning and he understands the need to look at the issue of tethering dogs,” Major Eric Cone of the Sheriff’s Department, who handles animal abuse complaints and was present at the Commissioners’ meeting, said when contacted on Tuesday. “The Sheriff advised that he may be willing to support the ordinance, but only after the County attorney has had a chance to review it and make any needed legal modifications. Once he receives it back from the County attorney he will then review it and then speak with the commissioners on this important issue.

Likewise Candis Loy, chair of the Animal Control Advisory Board, said the board “supports an ordinance that prevents continuous tethering of animals.”

Edwards suggested a six-month phase in period for the ordinance. “Enforcement would be complaint-driven,” she said. “If residents see something, they should say something.”

Other commissioners were also in agreement with the proposal. “A dog is not a lawn ornament,” said Commissioner Sonya Cox. Board member Wayne Barneycastle said he was “highly supportive, but it needs a little tweaking.”

“We can’t legislate morality,” Edwards concluded, “but we can make the lives of these animals better if we pass this ordinance.”

In other business the Board:

● Received a multi-page report on the status of COVID-19 vaccines in the county (see related story).

● Heard another positive report from Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker, who reported quarterly revenues up 46% over the same period last year, “the most we’ve ever done in a quarter since I’ve been here.” Hooker credited a “housing market that’s just roaring” thanks to low interest rates and a shortage of homes for sale. He also said marriage licenses were also up.

● Received the report of the county’s Child Protection and Child Fatality Prevention Team.

● Heard a positive tax report from Administrator Richard Brim, who also said that the 2021 Revaluation is “all but completed” and noticed should go out early next month.

● Approved an extension of personal sick leave appeal. Emergency Paid Sick Leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired on Dec. 31, “meaning that employees will have to use their own time, if they have it, in the event they have to be out of work due to COVID-19,” according to a memo presented to the Board. The request for an extension through the end of June “for those employees who have not used or exhausted these 80 hours already due to the fact that we continue to see rising numbers of COVID-19 with the employees of Stokes County.”

● Elected Rusty Slate to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

● Approved the appointment of Greg LaRoche to the Walnut Cove Planning Board.

● Confirmed the appointments of Commissioner Cox to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the Department of Social Services Board to replace former Commissioner Jimmy Walker and Commissioner Barneycastle would fill the vacant YVEDDI Planning and Evaluation Committee position as well as the YVEDDI Board/Finance Committee position held by Walker.

● Approved a resolution adopting the Yadkin Valley Regional Bicycle Plan.