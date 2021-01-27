Duke Energy reaches agreement on coal ash costs

Duke Energy has reached an agreement on coal ash management with the North Carolina Attorney General and the Sierra Club and the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission have reached an agreement on costs related to cleanup.

On Monday, state Attorney General Josh Stein, announced the settlement for coal ash cleanup cost allocation through 2030. Over this time frame, Duke Energy has agreeded to reduce North Carolina customers’ costs by approximately $1.1 billion.

But pressed by reporters, Stein acknowledged that consumers will be expected to shoulder the $3 billion that Duke is not covering, or roughly 75% of the total cost of the cleanup.

The total clean-up cost for eight of the utility’s coal-ash retention ponds has been projected at between $8 billion and $9.5 billion. The rest of the expenses will occur after 2030 and may require a new settlement agreement.

“This settlement is a win for every Duke Energy customer,” Stein said. “North Carolinians should not bear the full cost of cleaning up coal ash. Now we won’t.”

“This agreement addresses a shared interest in putting the coal ash debate to rest as we work toward building the cleaner energy future North Carolinians want and deserve,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We were able to reach a balanced compromise that will deliver immediate and long-term savings to customers and provide greater certainty to the company over the next decade.”

The groups had a mutual interest in resolving the outstanding litigation in the current rate cases before the Utilities Commission, as well as the N.C. Supreme Court-ordered review of the 2018 coal ash rate case decisions.

Duke Energy is in the process of permanently closing the remaining coal ash basins in the state, including the one at the Belews Creek Steam Station in southeastern Stokes County. There is also a site at the former Dan River Steam Station near Eden. A 2014 spill dumped 39,000 tons of ash from the plant in Rockingham County into the Dan River, prompting state legislators to pass a law demanding the energy company end the use of coal ash ponds by 2030.

On April 1, 2019, the Department of Environment Quality ordered that Duke Energy excavate the remaining nine ash basins, including Belews Creek, to make sure there are no future spills.

Duke Energy currently has two rate increases pending with the North Carolina Utilities Commission. If the settlement is approved, the cleanup portion of the rate requests would be reduced by 60%, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Meredith Archie.

“This will ultimately result in immediate and long-term savings for our customers,” Archie said.